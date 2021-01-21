Resident Evil Village crawls onto PS4 and PS5 this May Capcom's newest survival horror adventure will be cross-gen and will be playable in a few short months.

During a special Resident Evil Showcase event presented by PlayStation, we learned that Capcom’s new survival horror game will be hitting consoles in a few months. Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for both PS4 and PS5 consoles. Buyers who purchase the digital edition of the game for PS4 will receive a free upgrade to the next-gen PS5 version at no additional cost.

During the Resident Evil Showcase event, Capcom also announced that anxious fans can pre-order the game right now. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game and a digital “Trauma Pack,” which consists of additional in-game content including a Samurai Edge weapon, Resident Evil 7 biohazard inspired found footage screen filter and tape recorder save point options, immediate access to an especially challenging difficulty setting, and more. The physical Collector’s Edition includes the digital Deluxe Edition content plus a striking statue of franchise veteran Chris Redfield, a SteelBook case, art book, and a cloth map of the village with key art printed on the reverse side.

The publisher also announced that the game will get an exclusive PS5 playable demo, though details on demo dates and availability will not be revealed until later. In celebration of the Resident Evil franchise’s 25th anniversary, which kicks off in March 2021, Capcom announced Resident Evil Village will include access to a free multiplayer experience titled Resident Evil Re:Verse coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can access the game through backwards compatibility.