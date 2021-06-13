Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will bring the first six games together on Steam & mobile Those looking to take another romp down memory lane with the Final Fantasy series will soon find a bundle of the first six games on PC and mobile.

Final Fantasy is a series with an incredibly long and rich history. Much of exists in states that are hard to experience in any one place anymore. Well, it would appear that Square Enix is looking to do something about that. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was just officially announced: a bundle that will package all of the Final Fantasy games from the first through Final Fantasy 6. And it will be coming to mobile devices and Steam on PC.

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection during its E3 2021 showcase on June 13, 2021. It would appear that Square Enix is digging back through the entire pixelated history of Final Fantasy and bringing it all together in one place. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will bring every game, Final Fantasy 1 through Final Fantasy 6, together in one bundle that will launch on PC and mobile devices. You can see the teaser trailer just below.

It’s interesting to see that this set will start out on PC via Steam and mobile via iOS and Android. Certainly, there are many fans that would love to see this collection on consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. Nonetheless, it represents a grand collection of some of the best that the franchise has ever had to offer, as well as its very origins. With little more than the knowledge that it’s “coming soon,” we’ll be on the lookout for further details on this collection in the near future.

