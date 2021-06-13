Back 4 Blood announced for Xbox Game Pass at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase Xbox Game Pass continues to gain value with a big third-party day-one addition of Back 4 Blood, the co-op zombie slaughter simulator due Oct 8, 2021

Back 4 Blood from Left 4 Dead veterans Turtle Rock Studios is set to bring co-op mass undead dispatching back into fashion. Announced at the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase, it's now included with Xbox Game Pass at launch for every Microsoft platform. Back 4 Blood will be available October 12, 2021 for PC, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Series consoles.

Left 4 Dead and its sequel left an indelible mark on the co-op first-person shooter scene after Valve partnered with Turtle Rock Studios to kick off the franchise known for AI director-driven zombie horde slaughter fests. After Valve left the series for dead, Turtle Rock Studios tried its hand at an asymmetrical take on cooperation with Evolve but didn't quite make as big of a splash. Now the team is partnered with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to take things back to 2008 with the cleverly titled, Back 4 Blood. This new original IP from the masters of group undead destruction carries a lot of familiar DNA over from Left 4 Dead while adding years of experience and new ideas to its development.

Back 4 Blood received a new trailer during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase and was confirmed as an Xbox Game Pass title at launch. Xbox Game Pass continues to gain absurd value with huge AAA titles coming to it all the time and the addition of a large third-party title like Back 4 Blood on day one shows Microsoft's commitment to making its game subscription service a must-have for any Xbox platform or Windows PC. The trailer also had a few updates for the game to share, like the introduction of Swarm Mode and player-vs-player combat. The PvP teaser showed the ability to play as the infected enemies, much like Left 4 Dead's versus mode.

Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will bring Back 4 Blood to PC, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Series consoles on October 12, 2021 and will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Stick with Shacknews as we bring you the absolute mountain of news from the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase.