Back 4 Blood trailer highlights the game's card system

Turtle Rock Studios details Back 4 Blood's unique card system in a new trailer.
Donovan Erskine
Back 4 Blood is set to release this year, bringing back the 4-player zombie survival gameplay that developer Turtle Rock Studios popularized so many years ago. As we approach Back 4 Blood’s launch this fall, the developers have released new details on what players can expect when they play. The newest trailer for Back 4 Blood spotlights the game’s unique card system.

Back 4 Blood’s card system was featured heavily in a new trailer posted to the game’s YouTube channel on May 5, 2021. In a move to add a deep level of replayability to the game, Back 4 Blood’s card system will shake things up every time players venture out into the world. Corruption cards are dealt at the beginning of every mission and will modify the conditions and create new hazards for players to look out for. Cards can also conjure special monsters and create unique challenges for players to accomplish.

On the other side, players will also have the chance to play their own cards. Players have their own deck of cards, which they can either meticulously customize or choose from a series of presets. These cards will grant players buffs, allowing them to get the upper hand during a mission. Cards include gear, stat-boosters, weapons, and more. The developer also encourages players to try a variety of builds tailored to different playstyles, such as medic, melee, or demolition.

Back 4 Blood is set to launch on October 12 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. For more on Turtle Rock Studios’ upcoming zombie-survival game, be sure to bookmark the Back 4 Blood topic page on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 5, 2021 9:10 AM

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 5, 2021 6:19 AM

      Back 4 Blood trailer introducing the card system that will help extend the game's replayability

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NT7zrkQjmM

      • megarust32 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 6:42 AM

        Good trailer. I did get a chance to play the alpha a bit ago, it had a good foundation I thought. Seemed like the card system wasn't fully in at the time though. If they can add the variability of a roguelike through all of these things that would be pretty neat. It might be nice if they introduced some replayability into the level design. That's probably pretty costly for this kind of game I'd suppose.

        • marmite legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 5, 2021 7:32 AM

          In L4D 2 didn't they have certain shortcuts and alternate routes through the maps that would open/close at random each time you played? Seems like with a dozen of those per map you could get a lot of different combos without having to go crazy with proc-gen

          • megarust32 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 5, 2021 7:34 AM

            Hmm I don't remember that. It's been a while! I remember L4D feeling rather linear tho

          • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 5, 2021 7:47 AM

            Not that many as I recall, something that I felt was a feature they could have easily helped to keep the game fresh.

            • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
              reply
              May 5, 2021 10:22 AM

              Dead Center used it in the section leading up to turning off the alarm (could introduce one extra floor in the panic event), The Parish used it to modify the graveyard maze, and I think that was about it.

          • bill crystals mercury mega
            reply
            May 5, 2021 7:51 AM

            Yes, it did. L4D1 had this as well. But it wasn't really that complex or deep. A gate would block off a passage and you'd just walk around and be at the same spot in like 20 seconds. It was a cool idea but didn't really pan out like they thought it would in the actual game.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 5, 2021 7:35 AM

        Card systems, have they ever been fun?

      • bill crystals mercury mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 7:49 AM

        L4D had extreme replayability because it was super fun to play from the second you loaded in. Don't really need a card system if you've got that part down.

        • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 5, 2021 8:41 AM

          I was onboard with the card system until the put the cards in the players hands. Lost interest there. If there was a game mode that let the Game Director randomly choose cards that made the game harder or provided challenges and rewards for completion and left it at that, I would be all over this game.

          • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 5, 2021 9:28 AM

            I mean, I think the idea is that its basically like giving you a loadout to work against the randomly selected mods the director puts in (eg bringing in a medic or demo-themed set as they showed if the random cards called for a tougher situation). They could have a mode that limits how many cards you can bring as a player (perhaps even having no cards at all at the highest difficulty) but this video didn't go that far.

            • TaintedSyringe legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 5, 2021 9:58 AM

              Yep, got this vibe too. You don't have to play cards if you don't want (I'd wager).

              • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 5, 2021 12:50 PM

                But you can't prevent other players from playing their cards. In the end, the Ai throws random challenges at you and them you nullify those challenges by playing things like damage reduction, or heal with fire etc.

                Maybe it works better in practice.

                • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  May 5, 2021 12:52 PM

                  But I'm thinking, unsaid in the video, there's could be a normal lobby where everyone gets to bring 3 cards, a hard lobby where you only get 2, an expert where you only get 1, and "are you insane" that you take the challenge as is.

                  Obviously what could hurt the game is if the player population among those lists are poor, but that can be fixed by incentivizing the higher levels with in-game drops (rarer card types or customization options). But again, we need to see the actual practice to see how that will all work together.

        • jet-poop legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 5, 2021 12:32 PM

          It's just a randomized game mutator, and then you can choose a loadout of perks to respond to the mutator. They even say you just smash random and go at the start of the video.

          As someone who found L4D kind of a shallow experience (in coop) after the first playthrough, and that it might be more interesting as a class based game, this sounds like it could help alleviate that without going hard away from the classic, simple design of the original games.

      • u sir name legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 5, 2021 9:27 AM

        I kind of torn about this game, I really do want to like it but it seems like such a minimal upgrade from L4D. You march through a map, have random encounters, and a card system to randomize some elements in an attempt to maintain replayability. I highly doubt there will be any mod support/custom maps (without that I don't see a long survival) and I suspect some rotten microtransaction plan has yet to be revealed. After jumping back into 7 Days to Die again recently I ache for a big budget high production value version of a huge open world survival game with these B4B moments alongside exploration, discovery, building, and all that other enjoyable stuff. I just can't see myself grinding this game, I played enough L4D/Killing Floor.

        • TaintedSyringe legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 5, 2021 9:56 AM

          7 Days To Die has a really, really killer mod scene, surprisingly.

          I hear ya 'bout wanting something AAA and I'd wager that we will get it within the next few years.

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 5, 2021 10:13 AM

        Game looks super generic without the personality of l4d

      • kevp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 5, 2021 2:48 PM

        ugh, fucking monetization

    • TaintedSyringe legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 5, 2021 1:03 PM

      I'm bummed its coop only and not versus. :/

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 5, 2021 3:03 PM

        The faq on the main site mentions 8 player pvp. Have not seen any of that yet, not sure if the cards figure into that, either.

