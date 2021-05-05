Back 4 Blood trailer highlights the game's card system
Turtle Rock Studios details Back 4 Blood's unique card system in a new trailer.
Back 4 Blood is set to release this year, bringing back the 4-player zombie survival gameplay that developer Turtle Rock Studios popularized so many years ago. As we approach Back 4 Blood’s launch this fall, the developers have released new details on what players can expect when they play. The newest trailer for Back 4 Blood spotlights the game’s unique card system.
Back 4 Blood’s card system was featured heavily in a new trailer posted to the game’s YouTube channel on May 5, 2021. In a move to add a deep level of replayability to the game, Back 4 Blood’s card system will shake things up every time players venture out into the world. Corruption cards are dealt at the beginning of every mission and will modify the conditions and create new hazards for players to look out for. Cards can also conjure special monsters and create unique challenges for players to accomplish.
On the other side, players will also have the chance to play their own cards. Players have their own deck of cards, which they can either meticulously customize or choose from a series of presets. These cards will grant players buffs, allowing them to get the upper hand during a mission. Cards include gear, stat-boosters, weapons, and more. The developer also encourages players to try a variety of builds tailored to different playstyles, such as medic, melee, or demolition.
Back 4 Blood is set to launch on October 12 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. For more on Turtle Rock Studios’ upcoming zombie-survival game, be sure to bookmark the Back 4 Blood topic page on Shacknews.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NT7zrkQjmM
Good trailer. I did get a chance to play the alpha a bit ago, it had a good foundation I thought. Seemed like the card system wasn't fully in at the time though. If they can add the variability of a roguelike through all of these things that would be pretty neat. It might be nice if they introduced some replayability into the level design. That's probably pretty costly for this kind of game I'd suppose.
I was onboard with the card system until the put the cards in the players hands. Lost interest there. If there was a game mode that let the Game Director randomly choose cards that made the game harder or provided challenges and rewards for completion and left it at that, I would be all over this game.
I mean, I think the idea is that its basically like giving you a loadout to work against the randomly selected mods the director puts in (eg bringing in a medic or demo-themed set as they showed if the random cards called for a tougher situation). They could have a mode that limits how many cards you can bring as a player (perhaps even having no cards at all at the highest difficulty) but this video didn't go that far.
But I'm thinking, unsaid in the video, there's could be a normal lobby where everyone gets to bring 3 cards, a hard lobby where you only get 2, an expert where you only get 1, and "are you insane" that you take the challenge as is.
Obviously what could hurt the game is if the player population among those lists are poor, but that can be fixed by incentivizing the higher levels with in-game drops (rarer card types or customization options). But again, we need to see the actual practice to see how that will all work together.
It's just a randomized game mutator, and then you can choose a loadout of perks to respond to the mutator. They even say you just smash random and go at the start of the video.
As someone who found L4D kind of a shallow experience (in coop) after the first playthrough, and that it might be more interesting as a class based game, this sounds like it could help alleviate that without going hard away from the classic, simple design of the original games.
I kind of torn about this game, I really do want to like it but it seems like such a minimal upgrade from L4D. You march through a map, have random encounters, and a card system to randomize some elements in an attempt to maintain replayability. I highly doubt there will be any mod support/custom maps (without that I don't see a long survival) and I suspect some rotten microtransaction plan has yet to be revealed. After jumping back into 7 Days to Die again recently I ache for a big budget high production value version of a huge open world survival game with these B4B moments alongside exploration, discovery, building, and all that other enjoyable stuff. I just can't see myself grinding this game, I played enough L4D/Killing Floor.
