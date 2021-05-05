Back 4 Blood trailer highlights the game's card system Turtle Rock Studios details Back 4 Blood's unique card system in a new trailer.

Back 4 Blood is set to release this year, bringing back the 4-player zombie survival gameplay that developer Turtle Rock Studios popularized so many years ago. As we approach Back 4 Blood’s launch this fall, the developers have released new details on what players can expect when they play. The newest trailer for Back 4 Blood spotlights the game’s unique card system.

Back 4 Blood’s card system was featured heavily in a new trailer posted to the game’s YouTube channel on May 5, 2021. In a move to add a deep level of replayability to the game, Back 4 Blood’s card system will shake things up every time players venture out into the world. Corruption cards are dealt at the beginning of every mission and will modify the conditions and create new hazards for players to look out for. Cards can also conjure special monsters and create unique challenges for players to accomplish.

On the other side, players will also have the chance to play their own cards. Players have their own deck of cards, which they can either meticulously customize or choose from a series of presets. These cards will grant players buffs, allowing them to get the upper hand during a mission. Cards include gear, stat-boosters, weapons, and more. The developer also encourages players to try a variety of builds tailored to different playstyles, such as medic, melee, or demolition.

Back 4 Blood is set to launch on October 12 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. For more on Turtle Rock Studios’ upcoming zombie-survival game, be sure to bookmark the Back 4 Blood topic page on Shacknews.