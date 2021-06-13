New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Lakeburg Legacies will put you in charge of a medieval village, love, and babies

Ishtar Games will do more than have you build and manage a kingdom in Lakeburg Legacies. You'll also play matchmaker among your citizenry.
TJ Denzer
1

We’ve seen plenty of games in which you build up a settlement and work on infrastructure and policies to make the citizenry happy. But what of love? What if you could be involved in matters of the heart and arrange the happy families that would carry on your kingdom’s continuity. That seems to be the interesting angle on the new city management sim Lakeburg Legacies. It was shown during E3 and now has a steam page where you can wishlist it.

Lakeburg Legacies was shown during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 on June 13, 2021. This game is going to put players in the charge of building up a medieval village. You’ll also try to make your citizens by seeking to match them together in love and matrimony. You can see the trailer for the game just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

