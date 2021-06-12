BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad revealed during Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021 This ridiculously bloody 2D action game will send various vampires after the world's most dangerous targets.

When deadly terrorists threaten the world and no normal force will do to thwart them, then we need something special… something terrifying… We need BATS. The Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad made an appearance during today’s E3 2021 livestream events and it’s looking like the nastiest villains in the world have some pretty tremendous supernatural soldiers to fear when this game comes out.

Specifically, BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad made its appearance during the Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021 livestream on June 12, 2021. It’s more than a little violent. You take on the role of various vampire characters. Each has their own abilities such as turning into wolves, draining the blood from multiple victims at once, turning into a whirlwind of blades and mincing unfortunate enemies, calling down lightning to scorch them to their bones, and utilizing a suspiciously adorable bat familiar in your procession of senseless, faceless violence. Check out the ridiculously over-the-top trailer of vampire powers turning thugs into bloody pulp just below.

According to the description on the trailer, you will play as one character and then collect the others as you go, increasing your destructive and murderous capabilities and options. The game will come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, so you’ll pretty much be able to play BATS everywhere when it comes out. Though there are multiple characters, there was no co-op shown at this time yet.

Even so, the trailer for BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad stated that the game is “coming soon”. Stay tuned for more information, a concrete release date, and more E3 2021 coverage throughout the weekend.