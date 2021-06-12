Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan brings color to Wholesome Direct This colorful new adventure stood out during Saturday's Wholesome Direct, as players meet Rainbow Billy and the evil black-and-white Leviathan.

Saturday's Wholesome Direct revealed dozens of new games and one of the games that stood out above the pack is Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan. This colorful, whimsical adventure showed up in the middle of the hour-long presentation and stands out largely because of a unique, sharp, and bright art style.

Much of what was seen from Rainbow Billy wasn't new, per se, but it was certainly new to us at Shacknews. This adventure immediately caught our eye with its bright and colorful world. The bright colors ultimately play into the game's story, as the evil Leviathan is sucking all of the color from the world and it's up to Rainbow Billy to fight the forces of black and white.

Developer ManaVoid Entertainment, whose only previous credit is 2016's Epic Manager: Create Your Own Adventuring Agency, is developing this project. Skybound Games, the publisher behind Telltale's The Walking Dead, has liked what they've seen to the point that they've taken on publishing duties for this game. Rainbow Billy will take players across different environments, as they go from place-to-place on a seabound vessel powered by "Rainbow Fuel." Each island is set along a different environment, as players look to bring color back to it. Plus, Rainbow Billy will encounter over 60 different creatures, all of which need a helping hand. Those creatures will then lend a helping hand once they've been assisted.

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is coming soon to PC. There's no timetable for a release date, but if you'd like to get a taste of what's to come, the developers are offering an early look over on Steam.