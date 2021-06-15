Life is Strange: True Colors & Remastered Collection are coming to Switch
The latest Life is Strange entries from Deck Nine Games have been confirmed for Switch.
Tuesday's Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 went from Smash Bros. to something totally different. Life is Strange fans can rejoice, because Deck Nine's Life is Strange: True Colors and the full Life is Strange Remastered Collection are coming to Nintendo Switch.
Developing...
