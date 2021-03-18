New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Life is Strange Remastered Collection announced for Fall 2021

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will bundle upgraded versions of the original game and Before the Storm and is set to release later this year.
Ozzie Mejia
11

There's a lot for Life is Strange fans to get excited about, as Square Enix has announced a new entry in the series. However, that's not all that's coming. During Thursday's Square Enix Presents video presentation, it was also revealed that the full Arcadia Bay saga (that's the original Life is Strange and prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm) is about to get an upgrade with the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

"We're delighted to announce that Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm return in an all-new Remastered Collection, featuring enhanced visuals and animations," singer mxmtoon announced during Thursday's Square Enix Presents.

A brief trailer showed off some of the most memorable moments and characters from the Arcadia Bay saga. While the presentation was visually impressive, it didn't show off much in terms of gameplay or remastered visuals. Presumably, the two games are being reassembled using Deck Nine's proprietary Storyteller toolkit. However they're being put together, we're expecting to see more in the months ahead.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection announcement follows the announcement of an all-new entry into the series called Life is Strange: True Colors, which kicks off an original narrative and follows a brand new protagonist. This will mark the return of the aforementioned Deck Nine Games to the franchise, while original architects Dontnod Entertainment venture off into new self-published projects.

There is no official release date for the Life is Strange Remastered Collection other than Fall 2021. However, anyone who picks up the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition will receive it as part of their purchase. Life is Strange: True Colors is set to release on PC and consoles on September 10, 2021. For more on the Life is Strange series, be sure to read our original long-read feature, From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 18, 2021 10:36 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Life is Strange Remastered Collection announced for Fall 2021

    • Lionhart32935 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 10:54 AM

      Yeah I'm definitely buying the ultimate bundle. Full life is strange 3 plus the remastered games? Lets go!

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 1:03 PM

      Borzoi, CrustaR, redshak, Psigun, shirif, Milleh, RaptorII, kingmofo, edgewise, Matthew Phillips, Opticom, fatman, KoolAidMan, TotalFusionOne, maddmatt

      anyone who picks up the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition will receive it as part of their purchase. :O

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 18, 2021 1:07 PM

        Think of all the fun of replaying episode 1 again

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 18, 2021 1:09 PM

          Ep1 rules

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 18, 2021 1:10 PM

          Poutine is stoupid >:(

          • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            March 18, 2021 1:11 PM

            I do like fries tho

            • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              March 18, 2021 1:22 PM

              I've never even seen poutine but I think he already doesn't like Tim Horton so I had nothing else :/

              • shirif legacy 10 years
                reply
                March 18, 2021 1:32 PM

                redshak is Tim Hortons' 1 fan

                • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  March 18, 2021 1:37 PM

                  Well sure when it is the only coffee you can buy

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 18, 2021 1:10 PM

        Interesting.

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 18, 2021 1:29 PM

        Hmmm

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 18, 2021 1:36 PM

          Don't listen to redshak whinge, LiS1 Ep. 1 is brilliant

    • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 18, 2021 1:05 PM

      Eh, is there a significant difference? I feel like one time is enough for these games.

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 18, 2021 1:09 PM

        I had to replay them for the different choices and endings, no regrets :/

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 18, 2021 1:09 PM

          Having said that I ain't gonna replay LiS2 6 times

    • shackwack legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 1:14 PM

      One series I have never played

      This sounds awesome and I am on board.

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 1:23 PM

      Hijack: Tell Me Why Episode 1 is free on Steam now :O

Hello, Meet Lola