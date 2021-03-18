Life is Strange Remastered Collection announced for Fall 2021 The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will bundle upgraded versions of the original game and Before the Storm and is set to release later this year.

There's a lot for Life is Strange fans to get excited about, as Square Enix has announced a new entry in the series. However, that's not all that's coming. During Thursday's Square Enix Presents video presentation, it was also revealed that the full Arcadia Bay saga (that's the original Life is Strange and prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm) is about to get an upgrade with the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

"We're delighted to announce that Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm return in an all-new Remastered Collection, featuring enhanced visuals and animations," singer mxmtoon announced during Thursday's Square Enix Presents.

A brief trailer showed off some of the most memorable moments and characters from the Arcadia Bay saga. While the presentation was visually impressive, it didn't show off much in terms of gameplay or remastered visuals. Presumably, the two games are being reassembled using Deck Nine's proprietary Storyteller toolkit. However they're being put together, we're expecting to see more in the months ahead.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection announcement follows the announcement of an all-new entry into the series called Life is Strange: True Colors, which kicks off an original narrative and follows a brand new protagonist. This will mark the return of the aforementioned Deck Nine Games to the franchise, while original architects Dontnod Entertainment venture off into new self-published projects.

There is no official release date for the Life is Strange Remastered Collection other than Fall 2021. However, anyone who picks up the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition will receive it as part of their purchase. Life is Strange: True Colors is set to release on PC and consoles on September 10, 2021. For more on the Life is Strange series, be sure to read our original long-read feature, From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange.