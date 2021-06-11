New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Survival Machine is a zombie survival city builder coming to Steam in 2022

Survival Machine will task you with maintaining a moving settlement in a world overrun by zombies.
TJ Denzer
2

Zombie survival is a pretty well-worn concept. There are countless ways in which we’ve seen zombies handled and dispatched in video games throughout the decades the genre has come in and out of vogue. That said, studio Grape Pickers may have a pretty novel concept under its belt with its upcoming title. Survival Machine won’t just put you against a world full of zombies. It will put you in charge of a mechanical moving settlement that you must keep moving at all costs lest the zombie hordes climb aboard and get to you and the survivors with you, and it’s coming to PC in 2022.

Survival Machine was officially revealed during the IGN Expo livestream showcase on June 11, 2021. You can watch the trailer of the game just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

