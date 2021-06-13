New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Outer Worlds 2 revealed at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

Obsidian Entertainment surprised everyone by announcing the sequel to zany sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds is in development now.
TJ Denzer
3

The Outer Worlds was quite the interesting and wacky adventure throughout the last couple years as it allowed us to venture through a star system dealing with rampant corporate capitalism and science fiction dangers at every turn. Many enjoyed the game thoroughly as Obsidian Entertainment put some of its best first-person RPG efforts on display alongside its solid sense of dark humor. Well, we’re getting more adventures in this universe. Obsidian officially announced that The Outer Worlds 2 is in the works.

The Outer Worlds 2 was officially revealed during the Xbox Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase on June 13, 2021. You can see the teaser trailer below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

