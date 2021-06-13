The Outer Worlds 2 revealed at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Obsidian Entertainment surprised everyone by announcing the sequel to zany sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds is in development now.

The Outer Worlds was quite the interesting and wacky adventure throughout the last couple years as it allowed us to venture through a star system dealing with rampant corporate capitalism and science fiction dangers at every turn. Many enjoyed the game thoroughly as Obsidian Entertainment put some of its best first-person RPG efforts on display alongside its solid sense of dark humor. Well, we’re getting more adventures in this universe. Obsidian officially announced that The Outer Worlds 2 is in the works.

The Outer Worlds 2 was officially revealed during the Xbox Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase on June 13, 2021. You can see the teaser trailer below.

