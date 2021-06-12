New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

RoboDunk brings the boomshakalaka to the Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021

Jollypunch Games shows off RoboDunk at E3 2021 with a mechanical NBA Jam homage with roguelite progression.
Bryan Lefler
1

RoboDunk from Jollypunch Games is the latest world premiere from the Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021. RoboDunk features over-the-top NBA Jam-style action and chunky robots with an infusion of Rogue Legacy as described by the developer. RoboDunk is currently set to release for PC and consoles on "Dunk Day", which has yet to be determined by Jollypunch Games.

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021 debuted another world premiere indie game trailer with the high-flyin' freestylin' RoboDunk. Jollypunch Games is set to be the mayor of Jam City by delivering NBA Jam meets Rogue Legacy with robots in an arcade roguelite. After RoboDunk features a replayable single-player and co-op campaign where the player can unlock different robots and then upgrade their skills and stats throughout randomized matches.

Jollypunch Studios got a chance to show off a new trailer today featuring computerized combatants in a 2-on-2 basketball game full of brutal beatdowns and Shaquille O'Neal space dunks. Also previewed is the robot stat management and massively imposing skill tree used to enhance your robotic Dennis Rodmans. RoboDunk contains an overworld that can be traversed from game to game, providing a branching path of challenges and rewards.

With shared-screen multiplayer and support for drop-in-drop-out co-op or 4-player basketbrawls, RoboDunk could be a new hit party game with some depth to its chaos. NBA Jam meets Rogue Legacy with robots is an elevator pitch that could be sold to almost any video game fan, and RoboDunk looks like it brings the noise. Jollypunch Games has announced "Dunk Day" for release but there is no word on when that day will come. RoboDunk is planned for release on Steam and unspecified consoles with a beta signup available on the official website. The E3 2021 news is heating up so stay with Shacknews as we turbo through the announcements.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola