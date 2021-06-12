RoboDunk brings the boomshakalaka to the Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021 Jollypunch Games shows off RoboDunk at E3 2021 with a mechanical NBA Jam homage with roguelite progression.

RoboDunk from Jollypunch Games is the latest world premiere from the Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021. RoboDunk features over-the-top NBA Jam-style action and chunky robots with an infusion of Rogue Legacy as described by the developer. RoboDunk is currently set to release for PC and consoles on "Dunk Day", which has yet to be determined by Jollypunch Games.

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase 2021 debuted another world premiere indie game trailer with the high-flyin' freestylin' RoboDunk. Jollypunch Games is set to be the mayor of Jam City by delivering NBA Jam meets Rogue Legacy with robots in an arcade roguelite. After RoboDunk features a replayable single-player and co-op campaign where the player can unlock different robots and then upgrade their skills and stats throughout randomized matches.

Jollypunch Studios got a chance to show off a new trailer today featuring computerized combatants in a 2-on-2 basketball game full of brutal beatdowns and Shaquille O'Neal space dunks. Also previewed is the robot stat management and massively imposing skill tree used to enhance your robotic Dennis Rodmans. RoboDunk contains an overworld that can be traversed from game to game, providing a branching path of challenges and rewards.

With shared-screen multiplayer and support for drop-in-drop-out co-op or 4-player basketbrawls, RoboDunk could be a new hit party game with some depth to its chaos. NBA Jam meets Rogue Legacy with robots is an elevator pitch that could be sold to almost any video game fan, and RoboDunk looks like it brings the noise. Jollypunch Games has announced "Dunk Day" for release but there is no word on when that day will come. RoboDunk is planned for release on Steam and unspecified consoles with a beta signup available on the official website. The E3 2021 news is heating up so stay with Shacknews as we turbo through the announcements.