The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has officially released. We here at Shacknews have spent, and will continue to spend, a whole lot of time in the game documenting our progress. You can find the fruit of our labor in this Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide. It contains walkthroughs, Shrine locations and solutions, all abilities and combinations, recipes, and more.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is positively packed full of things for players to experience. The game has islands in the sky to explore, Shrines to solve, new abilities to master, and even a new Fuse system to experiment with. No matter your skill level or familiarity with the game, you’ll find something to help you in our guide collection below.

Main Story Quest Guides

Main Story quests The Closed Door The Closed Door takes Link around the Greay Sky Island, introduces four abilities, and more.

Side Quest Guides

Shrine locations & solutions

Shrines Ukouh Ukouh is the first shrine you can visit in Tears of the Kingdom as part of the quest, The Closed Door. In-isa The Closed Door will take you to the next shrine, In-isa. Gutanbac The last shrine in The Closed Door is Gutanbac.

Health, Stamina, & more

Health, Stamina & More All Heart container locations Improve Link's survivability by getting more hearts. Stamina Climb for longer by upgrading the Stamina.

Mechanics & Systems

Mechanics & Systems Controls & button layout All the controls for Link and his abilities in Tears of the Kingdom. How to use a bow Become stealthy with range attacks by using a bow! How to dodge Pull off a Flurry Rush attack by perfecting the dodge. How to parry Deflect enemy attacks to leave them vulnerable. Day & Night cycle Learn about how the day and night cycle works. Fuse Attach one thing to something else to make a new thing with Fuse! How to save Ultrahand recipes Save Ultrahand blueprints so you can make things faster. How to get Zonais Get more pieces so you can build anything you can image.

Collectibles

Collectibles Korok Seeds The Korok Seeds are back. Here's where you can find them all! Memories Reflect upon the past and learn more about Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review

Shacknews will be publishing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review when it is ready.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide will be updated over time as we continue to dig into the game.