The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has officially released. We here at Shacknews have spent, and will continue to spend, a whole lot of time in the game documenting our progress. You can find the fruit of our labor in this Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide. It contains walkthroughs, Shrine locations and solutions, all abilities and combinations, recipes, and more. Check back with us regularly as we help guide you through the latest adventure in Hyrule.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is positively packed full of things for players to experience. The game has islands in the sky to explore, Shrines to solve, new abilities to master, and even a new Fuse system to experiment with. No matter your skill level or familiarity with the game, you’ll find something to help you in our guide collection below.
Attach one thing to something else to make a new thing with Fuse!
How to save Ultrahand recipes
Save Ultrahand blueprints so you can make things faster.
How to get Zonais
Get more pieces so you can build anything you can image.
Collectibles
Collectibles
Korok Seeds
The Korok Seeds are back. Here's where you can find them all!
Memories
Reflect upon the past and learn more about Hyrule.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review
Shacknews will be publishing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review when it is ready. We believe a game of this magnitude requires ample time to experience before a full assessment can be drawn. Please understand. Come back soon to hear our thoughts.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide will be updated over time as we continue to dig into the game. Stop by while on your journey to learn more about the rich world Nintendo has crafted. Check out our Tears of the Kingdom topic for the latest news and more.
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler