Makurukis Shrine (Combat Training: Archery) walkthrough - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Makurukis Shrine will put your archery skills to the test in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Makurukis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is all about using a bow and arrow during combat. Be prepared to fire at least four arrows during this shrine. For your troubles you’ll walk away with a new bow and one more Light of Blessing.

Makurukis Shrine (Combat Training: Archery)

The Makurukis Shrine (Combat Training: Archery) is located in Hyrule Ridge, north of the Tabantha Stable, on a ledge on Mount Rhoam at coordinates: -2848, 0628, 0233. This shrine focuses entirely on your ability to use a bow and arrow in combat. You must get only headshots during this shrine.



Source: Shacknews

To begin with, there will be a single construct that must be headshot with an arrow. Take aim and release an arrow when ready. You will also need to dodge its attacks while doing so. Any arrows that do not hit the head will deal no damage.



Source: Shacknews

When an arrow hits the Construct’s head, the next phase will begin. During this second round, three Constructs will be attacking Link. Get a headshot on all three of them to complete this section. Remember that when in mid-air, aiming the bow will slow down time and let Link easily land headshots.

With all three Constructs defeated, the shrine will be finished. Go through the door to collect your reward from the chest, which should be a Strong Construct Bow, and then grab your Light of Blessing. There are plenty more shrines to find, so keep it locked to our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for help locating them all!