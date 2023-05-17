Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to unlock the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you find yourself lost and adrift trying to unlock Gerudo Highlands, we can help you reach your goal.
Bill Lavoy
Nintendo
1

The Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower isn’t the most complicated to unlock, but it can be tricky if you’re not exactly sure what’s expected of you. In this guide, we’ll help you unlock the tower and ascend to the greatest heights.

Unlock the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower

To unlock the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower head to coordinates -0249, 0095, 0021. When you arrive, look for a nearby tent with a note about the tower. It hints at a nearby cave, which is roughly west of the tower near the side of the cliff. Head into the cave and you’ll find some building materials. Build yourself a raft. I used a Steering Stick to control my raft, but anything should do just fine as the current will take you in the direction you want to go.

When you arrive at the end of the water, you’ll see some wooden beams sticking out of the water. That’s the tower. You’re just below it. Look for a single piece of wood on the shore (don’t forget to loot as you go), and place it in the water, using your mini map to guide you. You want to place the board exactly where the Skyview Tower appears on your mini map. Once you do this, hop in the water and swim to the board, climbing on top. You can then use your Ascend ability to pop up in the tower.

That’s all there is to it. You’ve now unlocked the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. For more help with Skyview Towers, Shrines, and all the other good stuff you’ll find traveling with Link, be sure to check out our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.

