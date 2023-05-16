How to unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Find a way inside Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and unlock it from the inside.

Once you reach Eldin Canyon in Tears of the Kingdom, which is northeast of Central Hyrule, you’ll need to unlock the Skyview Tower in order to get a proper scan of the region. Sawson will explain to you that the tower was struck by falling rocks, knocking the roof off and locking the doors. Luckily, there’s still a way to get inside the Skyview Tower in Eldin Canyon.

How to unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

After speaking with Sawson about the fallen rocks that hit the tower, check the surrounding area for large rocks falling from the sky. This is a phenomenon that occasionally happens all across Hyrule, but has a much higher frequency around Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. Once a rock hits the ground nearby, hop on top of it and use the Recall ability on it. The rock will shoot into the sky. Once Link is high up in the sky, leap from the rock and glide on the tower.

From here, you can leap straight down from the top of the tower into its main area. Open the doors from the inside, and Sawson will thank you for helping him regain acces to the tower. You’re free to properly interact with the Skyview Tower and scan the surrounding area. This will give you a better look at the mountainous Eldin Canyon region, as well as the South Eldin Sky Archipelago.

Once the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower is complete, you can check another one off your list. There are multiple towers to unlock in Tears of the Kingdom, including ones in Gerudo Canyon and Thyphlo Ruins. Make sure you bookmark our strategy guide for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for everything you need to know.