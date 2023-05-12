How to reveal the map - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Learn how to reveal different regions of the map in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes place in the same Hyrule that players adventured through in Breath of the Wild. However, much has changed about the land in this new game. TotK forces you to start from scratch, with none of the map revealed to you. If you’re looking to reveal the map in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll show you how.

How to reveal the map



Source: Nintendo

To reveal the map in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to visit Skyview Towers. The first Skyview Tower is in the Hyrule Field and is directly tied to the Crisis in Hyrule Main Quest. Similar to the Sheikah Towers in Breath of the Wild, these Towers are littered throughout the map. This time around, you don’t need to climb to the top of the towers. Instead, interact with the podium at the base, and a cutscene will trigger where Link is catapulted into the sky and scans the surrounding area on his way down. Once this is complete, you’ll reveal the region on your map.

Revealing a map will not reveal all of the Shrines, Caves, and other points of interest in that region—you will still need to discover those on your own. Instead, revealing an area of the map gives you a better lay of the land, helping you identify bodies of water, roads, and other unique areas to check out. It also reveals the name of the smaller areas, such as forests and ruins, in the region.

Make sure to enter and interact with Skyview Towers as you see them in order to reveal the full map of Hyrule as fast as possible. The Crisis in Hyrule Quest is also how you get the Paraglider. Visit Shacknews’ strategy guide for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for all of your Hyrule needs.