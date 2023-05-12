How to get the Paraglider - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Here's where you can get Link's trusty Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Paraglider is arguably one of the most iconic tools in Link’s arsenal in Breath of the Wild. Allowing players to soar through the skies, the Paraglider makes its return in Tears of the Kingdom. However, it’s not available to you at the beginning of the game. You’ll need to make some story progress in order to unlock the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Caution: Light story spoilers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ahead.

How to get the Paraglider



Source: Nintendo

Purah gives Link the Paraglider during the Crisis at Hyrule Castle Main Quest. To begin this quest, you’ll need to finish the tutorial on Great Sky Island and land on Hyrule. Once you arrive at Lookout Landing on Hyrule Field, you’ll be directed to speak with Purah. Chat with her and follow the given objectives until you speak to Hoz at Hyrule Castle and return to Lookout Landing. Purah will ask you to meet her at the nearby Skyview Tower. Once you speak with her there, she will give you the Paraglider.

With the Paraglider, you can safely glide across the skies of Hyrule. An important tool in Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom’s addition of Sky Islands makes the Paraglider a must-have for exploring. Gliding slowly uses your stamina, so be careful not to send Link plummeting back down to the ground.

That’s how you get the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While you’re free to ignore the Main Quests and explore Hyrule at your leisure, we recommend you get a hold of the Paraglider as early as possible, as it’s pertinent to travel and exploration. Pay a visit to Shacknews’ Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for everything you need to know for your latest journey through Hyrule.