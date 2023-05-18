How to unlock the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Wash away all your troubles with this guide to unlocking the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower.

The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower comes in as one the easier ones to unlock in Tears of the Kingdom, but it can still be tricky. In this guide, we’ll get you inside the tower and soaring through the skies in no time.

Unlock the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower is located at coordinates 2866, 0581, 1222. You can find it on the east side of Hyrule, and you’ll notice that the door of the tower is covered in sludge, as is a nearby NPC. Speaking to the NPC will give you a hint that water can wash away the sludge. Take a tour around the tower and collect some of the nearby Splash Fruit. Approach the tower and aim your bow, then press up on the d-pad of your controller or Switch. Select the Splash Fruit and fire it at the sludge, washing it from the door and clearing a path. You should also take the time to free Bazz, the NPC covered in sludge on the ground. Bazz has a nice reward for your troubles.

With the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower unlocked, head inside and use the console, then take a ride to the skies and unlock even more of the Hyrule map.