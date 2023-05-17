All Skyview Tower locations - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom We've got maps and coordinates for all Skyview Tower locations in Tears of the Kingdom.

Unlocking all the Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom is essential to exploring the wonderful world at your disposal. In this guide, we’re going to give you the locations of each Skyview Tower, including a map and the exact coordinates so that you can find them easily.

All Skyview Tower locations

There are 15 Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom, and we’re going to give you a one-stop guide to unlock them all. This will include coordinates, map images, and even videos to help you unlock each tower’s mini puzzle. Let’s dig in.

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is the first you’ll unlock as you complete the Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quest. It’s located in Lookout Landing in Central Hyrule. The coordinates for the tower are -0298, 0142, 0025.

Hyrule Field Skyview Tower

The Hyrule Field Skyview Tower is south of Lookout Landing and is also in Central Hyrule, in the Hyrule Field subregion. Its coordinates are -0761, -1019, 0064. This will unlock the map for West Necluda and Lanayru Wetlands.

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower can be found southeast of Lookout Landing. You can find it at coordinates 1342, -1177, 0166. The tower is just west-southwest from Kakariko Village.

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is on the north part of the map. It can be found at the coordinates 0343, 3141, 0180. You’re best to approach from the east or the west since approaching from the south requires that you pass through Great Hyrule Forest.

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

You can find the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower at coordinates 1641, 1190, 0225. It’s located northeast of Central Hyrule where you can find Lookout Landing.

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower

The Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower is in the northeast section of the map. It’s about halfway between Death Mountain and Tarrey Town at coordinates 3498, 2025, 0188.

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

Players can unlock the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower directly east from Central Hyrule and Lookout Landing. Head to coordinates 2866, 0581, 0379 to find it.

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

You’ll find the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower in the southeast section of Hyrule, at coordinates 3847, -1314, 0539. It’s north of Hateno Village, which is a must-visit for your journey.

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is in the southeast section of the map, to the southwest of Hateno Village. You’ll find it at coordinates 2420, -2754, 0222.

Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

Unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in the southern part of Hyrule, just east of Lake Hylia. You can find at coordinates 0604, -2127, 0098.

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Find the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in the southwest corner of Hyrule at coordinates -2438, -2182, 0307. It’s just east of the Gerudo Canyon Stable, which you should pay a visit.

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower

The Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower is located to the south and near the very west part of the map. It’s at coordinates -3961, -1305, 0422. This area is cold, so you’ll need some form of Cold Resistance, be it a consumable or clothing item.

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

Located northwest of Lookout Landing, players can find the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower at coordinates -1909, 1245, 0297. It’s southeast of Rito Village, which is a place you’ll visit during the main quest path.

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

Players will want to unlock the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower just southwest of the Hebra Mountains. It’s close to Rito Village, so it’s worth unlocking for the ease of travel in that region. You’ll find it at coordinates -3679, 2346, 0233.

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

You can find the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in the northwest section of the map, in the Hebra Mountains. The coordinates are -2311, 3062, 0443 if that’s your preferred method of locating something.

Now that you’ve unlocked all the Skyview Towers, be sure to visit our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more help with Link’s latest adventure.