How to unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The solution to this one is so easy it's going to make you shake your head.

Unlocking Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom is an essential part of exploration. While some towers are easy to activate, some can be a bit more challenging. The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower can be frustrating if you don’t know what to look for, but we’ve got a solution if this one has you stuck.

Unlock the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is located at coordinates 1346, 1168, 0166 in the West Necluda region of Hyrule. To access the tower, you will need the Ascend ability, so if you’re here before you have this leave this for another time. If you have Ascend, speak to the worker to find the doors are jammed and cannot be opened. After the conversation, turn west and hop off the cliff, dropping down a few feet. There will be some rocks that can be broken. Get your favorite rock hammer out and start smashing. The entire cave is blocked off by rocks, so this will take a few minutes. Luckily, the materials required to replace your rock hammer drop as you smash your way through, so use Fuse to keep making new tools for this job.

Telling you which direction to go is difficult, so refer to your mini map. Look for the tower and smash your way through so you’re positioned directly over the tower’s icon. The coordinates for this are 1341, 1179, 0131, which are obviously very similar to the coordinates when you were outside the tower but above ground. Once you’re in position, use the Ascend ability and you’ll end up inside the tower. Look to the left and right of the door and remove the two long sticks blocking your access.

With the doors open, finish your conversation with Billson, then interact with the tower console to activate it and reveal the West Necluda map. Also keep in mind that the cave you just smashed your way through has a couple of other chambers to explore, so feel free to head back inside and do a bit more exploring.

For more help with all Link’s adventures, be sure to visit our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.