How to unlock Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When you arrive at the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll notice that the entrance is blocked by some thorns. Luckily, there’s a way for you to clear those pesky thorns, despite the constant rainfall.

How to unlock Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

To unlock the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, you’ll need to burn the thorns blocking the entrance. While setting something on fire in Tears of the Kingdom is usually a pretty straightforward process, this area of the map is plagued by 24/7 downpours, so the rain will immediately extinguish any flames lit. To prevent the rain from thwarting you, use Link’s Ultrahand ability to grab some wooden planks from the construction station in front of the tower. Connect them until you have a long plank that can be placed on either side of the scaffolding that flanks the tower entrance.

Once you have a plank of wood hanging over the thorns, the rain will no longer hit them, allowing you to set the thorns on fire to remove them. Simply toss some Fire Fruit, Red Chuchu Jelly, or strike a bundle of wood with flint to get a flame growing. The thorns in front of the tower will burn away, and you’ll be free to enter.

When you interact with the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, you’ll get a scan of the region, which includes most of East Necluda. The region is home to multiple shrines, as well as the Meda Mountain Chasm. The tower will also reveal the Necluda Sky Archipelago.

