How to unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking Skyview Towers is an essential part of navigating Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. In this guide, we’ll help you break free from the cave you find yourself stuck inside so you can unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

Unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower can be unlocked at coordinates 0601, -2111, 0094 in the Faron Grasslands region of Hyrule. When you arrive, you’ll find the doors can be opened but the console can’t be activated. Leave the tower and hop into the nearby well, grabbing the chest at the bottom simply because we all love loot. Move through the cave until you find Elmerson. This is the worker that will fix the tower, but first you must free him, and yourself.

As you backtrack you may find that you’re stuck in this cave. Well, you’re not, but you will need Ascend to escape. Head back to Elmerson and face him, then use Ascend to get yourself above ground. Run straight (south) and drop off the cliff. You’ll find a cave entrance that will take you back to Elmerson. Stand on the plate next to the door and you’ll free the worker. Don’t forget to loot the cave of resources and use your Ultrahand to activate the plate in the second room by placing the chest on it. Loot that chest, then look at your mini map. See the tower on your mini map? Position yourself so you’re directly aligned with the tower, then use Ascend and you’ll be right inside, ready to activate the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

