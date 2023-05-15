Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to unlock the Gerudo Canyon Sky Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Allow this guide to lift you up so that you can unlock the Gerudo Canyon Sky Tower in Tears of the Kingdom.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Nintendo
1

If you’re standing outside the Gerudo Canyon Sky Tower in Tears of the Kingdom wondering how to get inside, you’re not the only one. This isn’t a difficult tower to unlock, but the solution could elude you if you missed the clues on approach. This guide will have the tower unlocked for you in just a moment.

Unlock the Gerudo Canyon Sky Tower

The Gerudo Canyon Sky Tower can be found at coordinates -2430, -2177, 0307 in the Gerudo Desert region of Tears of the Kingdom. The temperature in this area can be quite warm, so approaching players should take heat resistance into account. When you arrive, take note of all the scaffolding and elevators nearby, as well as the metal boxes next to the tower. Using Ultrahand, fuse three metal boxes together and carry them to the nearby elevator, noting that there is no counterweight at this point. Use Ultrahand again to attach the boxes as the missing counterweight. The elevator will rise, bringing with it Sawson with it. Sawson is a worker who will have the tower operational in no time.

Once you head inside the tower you can activate it to be shot into the sky. This will reveal the full Gerudo Desert region of the map, giving you the upper hand for your exploration. You can get the upper hand in all things related to Link’s adventure with our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola