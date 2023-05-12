How to detach items in Ultrahand - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Learn how to quickly remove items and Zonai Devices from your Ultrahand builds.

The world of Hyrule is the ultimate creative sandbox in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As you use Ultrahand to create unique vehicles and structures during your adventure, you’ll likely need to do some tweaking in order to get them just right. If you ever need to remove something from your creation, we’ll show you how to detach items in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to detach items in Ultrahand



Source: Nintendo

To detach an item, use the Ultrahand ability. Grab the item that is attached to your Ultrahand build that you wish to remove, and wiggle the Right Stick side to side a couple of times and it will pop right off. Make sure that you specifically grab the item that you want to remove, or you’ll accidentally detach the wrong piece.

Detaching items is great when you need to swap or reposition an item on your Ultrahand build. Put on fan on backward? No worries. Wheels are lopsided? It’s a quick fix. It’s also worth noting that since Tears of the Kingdom is a very physics-driven world, the rest of your build will react when an item is removed. Be careful not to send your creation sliding off a cliff or flying off a Sky Island while you’re trying to perfect it.

Once an item is detached, you’re free to re-attach it or just leave it on the ground. It’s worth noting that if you take a Zonai Device out of its capsule, place it on an Ultrahand creation, and then realize it’s not what you want/need, there is no way to put it back in the capsule.

Now that you know how to detach items from Ultrahand creations, you can really let your creativity shine. For everything you need while playing through Link’s latest adventure, be sure to bookmark our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.