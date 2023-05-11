How to disable motion controls - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Wondering why your aim with the bow might be slightly off in Tears of the Kingdom?

At some point in the opening hours of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link will pick up some valuable skills. He'll pick up the ability to place a pin in distant points of interest and he'll also pick up bows and arrows to help him hunt for wildlife. However, some users may notice that when they attempt to aim, the camera will start shaking. That's because motion controls are likely enabled. Here's how to turn those off.

How to disable motion controls - Tears of the Kingdom



Source: Shacknews

It should be noted that motion controls are enabled by default when starting up The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That could be why you can't hit that elusive headshot on a wild animal or why you can't place a pin precisely where you might need it. Calibrating your controls from the Switch's System Settings won't help, because there's technically nothing wrong.

Instead, you'll have to enter the pause menu with the Plus button. Scroll to the right with R until you hit the game's settings. Select Options and scroll down to the "Aim with motion controls" setting. This will be Enabled at the start of the game, so simply switch that over to Disabled. Motion controls will be turned off and will no longer result in shaky camera movements when attempting to zoom in and aim.

That should solve any issues with motion controls getting in the way during any critical hunts or placing pins. Your hunting experience in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom should be optimal from here on out. We have plenty more help to offer, so be sure to visit our Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide. We'll continue to update it in the weeks and months ahead, so keep watching Shacknews for the latest guides.