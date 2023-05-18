How to unlock the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom We'll give you the coordinates and best approach for one of the easiest Skyview Towers to unlock.

There are some Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom that take a little brain power to unlock. Mount Lanayru isn’t one of them, but we can still help you approach this one from the right direction and provide you with its location.

Unlock the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

The Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower is located at coordinates 3847, -1314, 0539. It’s named after the region it resides in, Mount Lanayru. There is nothing special about unlocking this tower; you simply open the door, interact with the terminal, and then you’re done. However, it is located on a mountain, so approaching it can be tedious if you’re climbing in the cold and snow from below.

We approached from the south, using our Recall ability to ride a falling rock back into the sky. When we were well above the tower, we hopped off the rock and used our Paraglider to float directly to its front door. Approaching from below the tower could be difficult, as there are no paths up and the rocks are steep. You will almost certainly need to approach from above it.

If for some reason you find yourself below the base of mountain the tower sits on and can’t climb up, build a campfire by holding Wood and Flint in your hand. Exit your inventory and place it on the ground, then smack the flint with a metal melee weapon. This will create a fire. Drop a Hylian Pine Cone into the fire to create a huge updraft. Jump into the updraft and quickly activate your Paraglider to shoot yourself into the air. This should be sufficient to reach the tower.

Now that you’ve unlocked the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, be sure to check out our guide showing the location of all Skyview Towers, and our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.