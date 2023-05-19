Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle solution - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here's how you can solve the puzzle in the Dueling Peaks South Cave and get some sweet loot.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Nintendo
1

There are many puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom, some of which you’ll solve on your own and others where the solution will elude you. If you’re struggling with the Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle solution, we’ll have you sorted out in just a few moments.

Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle solution

The Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle can be tricky, but we’re going to give you the solution outright. You can either check the video embedded above, or the image embedded below. We’ll also write out the solution for anyone who might not be able to see the images.

  • Top row: Leave blank
  • Second row: One stone on the left plate
  • Third row: One stone on the middle plate
  • Bottom row: One stone on the second plate from the left, one stone on the far right plate

Once you have the stones in place, the wall in front of the puzzle will move and you’ll see a chest. Inside will be Tingle’s Shirt, which is a unique item that you should hold onto. Why should you hold onto it? Because it’s a unique item and you need to collect all the things.

An image showing the puzzle solution for the Dueling Peaks South Cave in Tears of the Kingdom

Now that you know how to solve the Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle, be sure to check out our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide. It’ll help you with almost every bit of Link’s adventure through Hyrule.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola