Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle solution - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Here's how you can solve the puzzle in the Dueling Peaks South Cave and get some sweet loot.

There are many puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom, some of which you’ll solve on your own and others where the solution will elude you. If you’re struggling with the Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle solution, we’ll have you sorted out in just a few moments.

Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle solution

The Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle can be tricky, but we’re going to give you the solution outright. You can either check the video embedded above, or the image embedded below. We’ll also write out the solution for anyone who might not be able to see the images.

Top row: Leave blank

Second row: One stone on the left plate

Third row: One stone on the middle plate

Bottom row: One stone on the second plate from the left, one stone on the far right plate

Once you have the stones in place, the wall in front of the puzzle will move and you’ll see a chest. Inside will be Tingle’s Shirt, which is a unique item that you should hold onto. Why should you hold onto it? Because it’s a unique item and you need to collect all the things.

Now that you know how to solve the Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle, be sure to check out our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide. It’ll help you with almost every bit of Link’s adventure through Hyrule.