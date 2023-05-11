Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Controls and button layout - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Learn how to control Link and his abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo builds upon the foundation it established with 2017’s Breath of the Wild. This includes the game’s unique set of controls. While there is some carryover, there are some fresh changes, too. You’ll need a solid understanding of the controls and button layout as you venture through Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom.

Basic controls - Tears of the Kingdom

Link running towards the cliff of a Sky Island.

Source: Nintendo

Here are the standard controls for Tears of the Kingdom, which cover Link’s standard movement and combat abilities.

Basic Controls
Action Button
Move Left Stick
Action A
Put Away B
Jump X
Attack Y
Use Bow ZR
Focus ZL
Throw Weapon R
Move Camera Right Stick
Change Equipment Left/Right Dpad Buttons
Right-Hand Ability L
Purah Pad Minus Button

Now that you’ve got a handle on the controls in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’re better equipped to take on everything Hyrule throws at you. For more assistance on Link’s latest adventure, be sure to bookmark our Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

