Controls and button layout - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Learn how to control Link and his abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo builds upon the foundation it established with 2017’s Breath of the Wild. This includes the game’s unique set of controls. While there is some carryover, there are some fresh changes, too. You’ll need a solid understanding of the controls and button layout as you venture through Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom.

Basic controls - Tears of the Kingdom



Source: Nintendo

Here are the standard controls for Tears of the Kingdom, which cover Link’s standard movement and combat abilities.

Basic Controls Action Button Move Left Stick Action A Put Away B Jump X Attack Y Use Bow ZR Focus ZL Throw Weapon R Move Camera Right Stick Change Equipment Left/Right Dpad Buttons Right-Hand Ability L Purah Pad Minus Button

Now that you’ve got a handle on the controls in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’re better equipped to take on everything Hyrule throws at you. For more assistance on Link’s latest adventure, be sure to bookmark our Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide.