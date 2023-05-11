How to dodge - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Practice dodging in Tears of the Kingdom and you'll eventually manage a Perfect Dodge, allowing you to perform a Flurry Rush.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives players a rich tapestry of combat options with the dodge being one of the most useful. Dodging ensures Link avoids all damage, can help him reposition for a better angle, and if a Perfect Dodge is achieved, allows him to perform a Flurry Rush.

How to dodge: Perfect Dodge & Flurry Rush



Dodging in Tears of the Kingdom is much the same as the first game. While locked-on, Link can hop and backflip out of the way of attacks. Here is how it’s done:

Hold ZL to lock onto an enemy Tap X and press the left thumbstick in a direction

The direction you press the thumbstick will dictate which way Link moves. If pressed left or right, Link will hop sideways. Pressing down will cause Link to do a backflip.



To perform a Perfect Dodge, it is exactly the same as a normal dodge except with tighter timing. The trick is to dodge right before the enemy’s attack connects. Successfully performing a Perfect Dodge will slow down time, allowing you to get in an easy attack, which is called a Flurry Rush.

Additionally, you will need to ensure you dodge correctly. Dodge a vertical attack with a horizontal hop and a horizontal attack with a backflip.

It will take a bit of time to perfect the dodge in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With a enough practice, you’ll be dodging all the time, pulling off Flurry Rush moves whenever you want. It's also worth practicing and perfecting the parry. With both under your control, you'll be untouchable. We’ve got more beginner tips on our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide as well as some advanced explanations and more.