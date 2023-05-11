How to parry - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Discover how to parry in Tears of the Kingdom to leave your enemies vulnerable, deflect attacks, and more!

Link is no stranger to using a shield to great effect, and in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom he’s even able to parry with it. Players who have spent time in Breath of the Wild will already be familiar with parry – called Perfect Guard – but it’s worth brushing up on the basics, especially before you head out on the new journey.

How to parry



Source: Nintendo

Much like Breath of the Wild where the parry skill is known at the start, Link is able to parry immediately in Tears of the Kingdom. To perform a parry/Perfect Guard:

Hold ZL when looking at an enemy Tap A before the attack hits

The timing of the Perfect Guard will be slightly different depending on what is attacking you, the attack animation, and even the type of weapon. It’s worth taking some time to practice this move as it will help you greatly as you explore Hyrule.

When you do perform a perfect parry, you will cause the enemy to stagger. This leaves them open for a devastating attack, ensuring you deal more damage.

If you manage to parry a ranged attack, like an arrow, with a wooden shield, the arrow will stick into the shield. This can be an excellent way to resupply after a fight. There’s no need to go hunting for new arrows - they'll be stuck in your shield! The trick will be to ensure you don’t accidentally get hit while trying to do it.

There are plenty of new tricks to learn in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s definitely a good idea to scratch up on the basics like parrying or performing a Perfect Guard. Be sure to check out our Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide for our comprehensive coverage on everything in the game.