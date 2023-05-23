Camera Work in the Depths Quest - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Josha and Robbie need Link's help to investigate the Depths with his trusty camera.

Camera Work in the Depths is another Main Quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Though not overtly related to finding Princess Zelda, it is required to access the camera and then the follow-up quests in the Depths.

Camera Work in the Depths – Main Quest

After reaching Lookout Landing and progressing through the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest, Link can get the quest called Camera Work in the Depths. To start this quest, speak with Josha and Robbie on the ground floor of the lab in Lookout Landing. Robbie will inform Link about the camera and direct Link to meet him at a chasm to the south of the town.



Leave Lookout Landing and head south to the chasm. Open the map and look for the circular hole with gloom around it. When you get there, speak with Daval to learn what happened.

When you’re ready, dive into the hole and use the paraglider to safely reach the bottom. At the bottom will be Ponnick, who you can chat with to discover what Robbie did. You’ll now need to start navigating the Depths, which is tough as it’s pitch black. Make sure you’ve got some brightbloom seeds or a torch.

The goal is to head west, moving always toward the lightroots and the glow of fire in the distance. When you reach a lightroot, activate it to illuminate the area and uncover some of the map. Continue heading west to find Robbie. There will be groups of enemies and plenty of gloom between you and Goggles.



You’ll find Robbie at coordinates -0792, -0448, 0470. Once you reach Goggles, he’ll inform Link about how the camera works. Take a photo of the statue to progress the quest and unlock the Hyrule Compendium. Return to Lookout Landing when you’re ready.

Speak with Josha and Robbie in the lab to complete Camera Work in the Depths. Josha will reward Link with some Zonaite. You can return later to pick up another quest, A Mystery in the Depths. For now, there are plenty of other things to do, including completing quest, The Dragon’s Tears. Check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more walkthroughs.