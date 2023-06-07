The Corridor Between Two Dragons Quest - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom How to complete the side quest, Corridor Between Two Dragons, in Tears of the Kingdom.

There are plenty of puzzles to solve in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and one quest that might make you scratch your head is The Corridor Between Two Dragons. This quest is part of the overarching mission to investigate Thyphlo Ruins.

The Corridor Between Two Dragons

Unlocking The Corridor Between Two Dragons requires the completion of the Main Quest, Yunobo of Goron City. Once the Fire Temple is cleared and you’ve unlocked the Sage of Fire ability, head to Thyphlo Ruins to the north of Hyrule. This is a little inland island north of Great Hyrule Forest. Find the researcher by the Skyview Tower and read the new stone tablet he’s found.



To complete this quest, find the two long stone dragon statues on the west side of the island at coordinates 0219, 3121, 0174. Stand between the head of the dragons and equip Vow of Yunobo, Sage of Fire. Activate Yunobo’s charge ability, line it up so he rolls down the middle, and then send him! If you’ve done it correctly, a platform behind you will rise up revealing a chest.



If Yunobo bumps into a wall or doesn’t make it far enough, you’ll likely need to send him down the line again. Once successful, open the chest and claim your three rubies. These can be sold to the ore merchant Ramella at a higher price than other shops.

With The Corridor Between Two Dragons completed, take a moment to do the other quests at Thyphlo Ruins if you haven’t already: The Six Dragons and The Owl Protected by Dragons. For more quest walkthroughs, including shrines, check out the Shacknews Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.