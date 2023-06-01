Yunobo of Goron City Quest | Fire Temple & Marbled Gohma Boss - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom A complete walkthrough for Yunobo of Goron City, Fire Temple, and the Marbled Gohma boss fight.

Yunobo of Goron City is another Main Quest in the Regional Phenomena questline in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Link will need to head northeast toward Death Mountain to help Yunobo and the rest of the Goron’s sort out what’s happening in the mountain. The quest is capped off by a dive into the aptly named Fire Temple and a fight against Marbled Gohma.

Yunobo of Goron City

Purah's Regional Phenomena quest takes you into Eldin to Goron City.

Source: Shacknews

Yunobo of Goron City is the Eldin region part of the Regional Phenomena Main Quest. It’s a bit of a trek to get there, but the good news is that you can find a Skyview Towers nearby including the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and Thyphlo Ruins.

Find the passed out Goron and speak with them to start Yunobo of Goron City.

Source: Shacknews

Head into the mountains toward the Regional Phenomena quest marker at coordinates 1642, 2440, 0381. Inside the city you’ll find an elderly Goron called Bludo and two youngsters, Offrak and Slergo. Speak with them to start the quest, Yunobo of Goron City.

YunoboCo HQ

After the cutscene, follow the quest marker up to YunoboCo HQ (a short walk north of Goron City) where you’ll need to find Yunobo in a cave. However, Offrak and Slergo will advise Link he needs fire-resistant gear to go beneath the earth. If you don’t have the gear, you can buy fire-resistant armor (called Flamebreaker Armor) at the nearby shop for 700 rupees.

The Flamebreaker Armor will let you survive in the Fire Temple and inside Death Mountain.

Source: Shacknews

Check out our guide on how to farm rupees if you don’t have enough. We’ve also got a guide on where to find diamonds, one of the most valuable resources you can sell.

Dodge Yunobo's attacks and then smack him in the head to break the mask.

Source: Shacknews

Yunobo's Power of Fire move can be used to attack enemies and break obstacles. He will be constantly available while using vehicles.

Source: Shacknews

Once you’ve got fire-resistant armor, head back to the young Gorons and enter the cave. Yunobo will be oddly aggressive toward Link. Dodge his rolling attack and then smack him in the head. Do this three times to shatter the mask and helping him feel more like his old self.

Link can now use Yunobo’s ability while exploring Goron City and Death Mountain. Use the ability to smash through the red rocks to continue the quest. When you’re outside, Yunobo will request Link’s aid in searching for Princess Zelda in Death Mountain.

Climbing Death Mountain

Just north of Link's position on the map is where you'll find a mine cart and some fans.

Source: Shacknews

All you need to do now is work your way to the top of Death Mountain. Start by following the main path out of Goron City and trek along it as it heads east toward the mountain. Be cautious as there are plenty of enemies along the way.

Getting close to the mountain will reveal a track that wraps up the volcano. Go to the west side of the mountain to find the starting point of the track along with a few mine carts and fans. Strap a fan to a cart and place it on the track to make the ascension much easier.

Clear the way using Yunobo.

Source: Shacknews

While using any vehicle, Yunobo will sit in front, rolling continuously, allowing Link to fire him off to smash obstacles and enemies. He’s got a quick cooldown, so use Yunobo’s ability as much as you like.

Keep an eye out for the shrine.

Source: Shacknews

Part of the way up Death Mountain will be a platform to recharge your batteries. You can grab the spike from the crate and attach it to the front of the cart for more damage. When you reach the top of the track, drop down off the ledge to find the Sitsum Shrine. This is useful if you need to leave and want to come back quickly.

Moragia



Source: Shacknews

Fly the Zonai vehicle around and shoot Yunobo at the heads to break them.

Source: Shacknews

When you’re ready, walk up the wooden ramp and speak with Yunobo. After the cutscene, grab the Zonai vehicle and start flying. Use Yunobo’s rolling ability to attack the three giant heads of Moragia. Once all three have been hit once, the fight will be over and you can continue down into the heart of Death Mountain.

Below Death Mountain – The Depths

Glide down into the heart of Death Mountain and try to land on the higher ground.

Source: Shacknews

Dive down into Death Mountain when you’re ready. Try to land as close to the marker as possible, as this is where Yunobo is waiting – right beside the Mustis Lightroot (2367, 2598, -0949). If you land far down in the lava, you’ll need to die and dive down again or glide your way over and climb the mountain.

Keep heading west toward the marker until you reach the fortress in the distance. This is the Fire Temple!

Source: Shacknews

The goal now is to move through the Depths toward the waypoint. There is a lot of lava and tall cliffs between Link and his destination. There are some lightroots you can activate along the way and a Device Dispenser, so work your way across the darkness on foot or by making a Zonai vehicle. Remember to use Yunobo’s ability to clear the red rocks.

Fire Temple



Source: Shacknews

Reaching the huge fortress will reveal that it is in fact the Fire Temple. This dungeon’s main puzzle is finding five gongs to hit using Yunobo’s ability which will unlock five padlocks on a door. Each gong is on a different level, requiring Link to use mine carts on tracks to reach other floors.

The Fire Temple has five floors, each one separated by train tracks. Use switches to change the track's direction and elevation.

Source: Shacknews

The Ascend ability won’t be too useful in this dungeon, as the floors are too high.

1F Gong

Use fire hydrants to create rocks that can be attached together to form a bridge.

Source: Shacknews

The first gong you can get is located to the south of 1F. To reach this area, start at the padlocked door and go into the building to the east. Cross the lava streams using flat rocks to make a bridge. Use a fan-powered mine cart to reach the next building. Make sure to hit the switch to change the track so it goes straight ahead.

Flip the switch so it points straight ahead.

Source: Shacknews

Once the red rock is destroyed, cross the bridge and hit the gong.

Source: Shacknews

When the cart comes to a stop against the boom arm, jump out and go left down toward the crumbled building. There will be a Lava Like Like on the wall and a red rock blocking the path. You can use the fire hydrants to make rocks so you can build a ramp. This should make it easier to use Yunobo’s charging attack. Once the rock is out of the way, go through and hit the gong.

2F Gong

Ride the tracks up to the next pit stop.

Source: Shacknews

Hit the switch to head to the right, which is the direction you'll need to go to reach the next gong.

Source: Shacknews

The next gong is on 2F and is found by following the track from the first gong. Use the mine cart and enjoy the ride to the next section, hitting enemies and blasting rocks as you go. The switch can be used to change the track so it takes Link to the right. Once you bump into the boom arm, change to the other track and continue.

Create a big bridge to cross the lava.

Source: Shacknews

You’ll enter a big room to the north with lava pouring in from both walls and a large red rock in the magma. Use Yunobo to smash the rock which will let a fire hydrant make rocks. Attach the rocks together to make a bridge. Cross to the other side to find the gong defended by a Construct.

3F Track hub & Elevator shortcut

Use the switch you can see in the distance to raise the track. This will grant you access to 3F where you can activate an elevator.

Source: Shacknews

While there are no gongs on the third floor, it is where you’ll spend a lot of time moving to get the other gongs. To reach it, start at the gong on 2F and hit the switch to the south to raise the track. Ride the track up to find what is basically a train station, complete with tracks, carts, and some Zonai devices. Hit the obelisk to activate the elevator, which will help you get back to this floor without going along the tracks again.

4F Gong

Use the two switched on 3F to turn and raise the track to reach 4F.

Source: Shacknews

The next easiest gong to locate is on 4F, which is to the north of the 3F track hub. Use the switches to rotate and raise the track so it points up to the next floor. Ride a cart up and once it loops around the back and to the front, stop the fan and jump out.

Destroy any red rocks you see using Yunobo's Power of Fire ability.

Source: Shacknews

Make a ramp using flat rocks and send Yunobo up.

Source: Shacknews

On this floor, use Yunobo’s ability to blast the rock that’s attached to a pillar. The rock platform can be used as a ramp to fire him up on the right angle. This will uncover a fire hydrant that will make more rocks. Connect many together to form a larger ramp that leads up to the gong.

1F Gong

The broken bridge on 4F can be crossed using a makeshift bridge using rocks. Clear the red rock first with Yunobo.

Source: Shacknews

A long ramp will be needed to cross the broken bridge.

Source: Shacknews

The second gong on 1F can now be reached from 4F. The rock ramp you created to hit the 4F gong can be used as a bridge to cross gap to the southwest. Send Yunobo into the red rock to clear the way.

Hit the gong and activate the pillar to open the gate.

Source: Shacknews

Cross the gap using a makeshift bridge and drop down through the hole in the floor. At the bottom will be a gong and an obelisk that opens the gate.

5F Gong

The elevator will be on your left when standing at the entrance of the Fire Temple and facing the padlocked door (seen in the distance).

Source: Shacknews

The last gong is on the fifth floor. If you’ve activated the elevator on 3F, you can ride it up from 1F near the entrance of the Fire Temple. The lift is on the south side of the hallway (left as you’re entering).

When you get back to 3F, look for the two sets of rails that go off to the southwest (the tracks on the right will be broken). Build a mine cart with rockets attached to it to blast over the gap. On the other side, hit the switch to lower the track – this will be your safe way back and forth between 3F and 4F.

You can fill up a cart with rockets and fans and take it to 4F to create your flying machine.

Source: Shacknews

The goal is to use rockets to reach the floor above you. Ride a cart back down to 3F, attach two carts together, put rockets and spare Zonaia parts into one cart, and ride the materials back up.

It ain't much, but two rockets and some fans will get you up high enough to reach 5F.

Source: Shacknews

On 4F, create a vehicle that can get you into the air (you could also attach a rocket to your shield). Get up high enough so you can glide onto 5F.

Hit the last gong and then go back down to the first floor.

Source: Shacknews

Smack the gong using Yunobo’s ability and break the red rock if you want. It’s possible to use Recall on the block to ride it up to 5F if you need too. However, with the fifth gong struck, you can return to the ground level and open up the padlocked gate!

Marbled Gohma



Source: Shacknews

The fight against Marbled Gohma is all about using Yunobo’s ability to smack its legs and break red rocks. When it’s on the ground, target Yunobo directly at the legs. When the boss is on the roof, shoot Yunobo up the walls using the grey parts as a ramp. If you’ve timed it right, Yunobo will tear along the ceiling and smack into the boss.

Yunobo can be aimed at the walls, which lets him zoom across the roof.

Source: Shacknews

But first thing’s first, enter the arena and use Yunobo’s ability when aiming at one of the walls to make him zoom up and smash the rocks. This will reveal Marbled Gohma.

When Marbled Gohma falls to the ground, hit its eye! As it begins to shake, jump off lest you lose hearts.

Source: Shacknews

Quickly use Yunobo’s ability to smash a leg. If the boss spews out rocks and surrounds Link, use Yunobo’s ability to break free before the rocks explode. Once two legs are smashed, the boss will fall to the ground and you can attack its eye. Smack its eye up real good and repeat the process until the boss is on half health.

When Marbled Gohma is on the roof, send Yunobo up the walls to hit its legs. Timing is key!

Source: Shacknews

When Marbled Gohma hits 50 percent health, it will climb around the ceiling. The trick is to send Yunobo up the walls and hopefully hit the boss. Because the boss moves around the edge of the roof, you’ll need to send Yunobo up the opposite side and time it so that your Goron ally hits the boss.

Hitting the boss with Yunobo just once while it’s on the roof will cause it to crash down. Jump up to its eye and attack it. Repeat this process until the boss is defeated!

One of its attacks with surround Link with exploding rocks. Bust out using Yunobo before they explode!

Source: Shacknews

During the whole fight, Marbled Gohma will be sending down explosive rocks, trying to trap Link, and using its feet to bash the ground. Do whatever you can to avoid getting hit. The good news is that if you’ve unlocked the Master Sword, it does a great deal of damage to the boss, especially if you’ve Fused something powerful to the blade.

Once Marbled Gohma is defeated, you’ll be treated to a cutscene, unlock a brand new ability, and completed Yunobo of Goron City. There are three other Regional Phenomena quests to complete or if you’ve already done them you can continue along the Main Quest! For more temple and shrine walkthroughs, check out the Shacknews Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.