Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Six Dragons Quest - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Six Dragons Side Adventure in the Thyphlo Ruins and earn some valuable rewards.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hidden away in the Thyphlo Ruins is another Side Adventure called The Six Dragons. Like the other research quests, this mission has Link searching the ruins for stone dragons to show off his Sage of Water ability. Below you’ll find how to unlock this quest and how to solve it.

The Six Dragons

The Six Dragons quest is unlocked by completing Sidon of the Zora as part of the main quest, Regional Phenomena. Once this is completed and you’ve unlocked Vow of Sidon, Sage of Water, head to Thyphlo Ruins in the far north of Hyrule, above Great Hyrule Forest. Speak with the researcher by the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and interact with the new stone tablet he’s uncovered.

A map showing the location of the Six Dragons in Thyphlo Ruins

Source: Shacknews

The quest will be to show off the new Sage of Water ability “in the presence of six dragons”. This quest is referring to six stone dragons found to the northwest of the island, near a small pond. Look for the little outcropping of land and ferns surrounded by six stone dragon heads. You can find this at the following coordinates: 0190, 3171, 0174.

Link performs a charged attack, sending out a wave of water using Sidon's ability

Source: Shacknews

Stand in the middle of all the stone heads and activate Sidon’s water ability. Swing your weapon to send out a blast of water, at which point the puzzle should be solved and a platform will rise revealing a chest. If the puzzle isn’t solved, keep activating Sidon’s ability and sending out water at the dragon heads until the cutscene activates. I found that using a charge-up attack worked.

The chest will contain five opals for your troubles. Use this precious resource however you please. After completing The Six Dragons, make sure to finish the other quests in the area, like The Owl Protected by Dragons. Find more walkthroughs for Side Adventures and Main Quests over on our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola