The Six Dragons Quest - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom How to complete the Six Dragons Side Adventure in the Thyphlo Ruins and earn some valuable rewards.

Hidden away in the Thyphlo Ruins is another Side Adventure called The Six Dragons. Like the other research quests, this mission has Link searching the ruins for stone dragons to show off his Sage of Water ability. Below you’ll find how to unlock this quest and how to solve it.

The Six Dragons

The Six Dragons quest is unlocked by completing Sidon of the Zora as part of the main quest, Regional Phenomena. Once this is completed and you’ve unlocked Vow of Sidon, Sage of Water, head to Thyphlo Ruins in the far north of Hyrule, above Great Hyrule Forest. Speak with the researcher by the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and interact with the new stone tablet he’s uncovered.



Source: Shacknews

The quest will be to show off the new Sage of Water ability “in the presence of six dragons”. This quest is referring to six stone dragons found to the northwest of the island, near a small pond. Look for the little outcropping of land and ferns surrounded by six stone dragon heads. You can find this at the following coordinates: 0190, 3171, 0174.



Source: Shacknews

Stand in the middle of all the stone heads and activate Sidon’s water ability. Swing your weapon to send out a blast of water, at which point the puzzle should be solved and a platform will rise revealing a chest. If the puzzle isn’t solved, keep activating Sidon’s ability and sending out water at the dragon heads until the cutscene activates. I found that using a charge-up attack worked.

The chest will contain five opals for your troubles. Use this precious resource however you please. After completing The Six Dragons, make sure to finish the other quests in the area, like The Owl Protected by Dragons. Find more walkthroughs for Side Adventures and Main Quests over on our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.