The Owl Protected by Dragons Quest - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Side Adventure, The Owl Protected by Dragons, in the Thyphlo Ruins in Tears of the Kingdom.
Sam Chandler
1

The Thyphlo Ruins is an interesting location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, containing a few side quests like The Owl Protected by Dragons. This quest asks players to track down an owl that is being guarded by dragons and then display the power of the Sage of Wind. Here’s where to find and how to solve the quest.

The Owl Protected by Dragons

The Owl Protected by Dragons quest is first unlocked by completing the Tulin of Rito Village quest and then visiting Thyphlo Ruins, located in the north of Hyrule above Great Hyrule Forest. Inside the ruins will be a researcher who will start the questline, Investigate the Thyphlo Ruins. The researcher is right by the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

A map showing the Thyphlo Ruins

Source: Shacknews

As for completing Owl Protected by Dragons, you must have Tulin’s power active and then head to the south-southeast side of the ruins. At coordinates 0364, 3056, 0175 you will find a giant stone statue of an owl with about four stone dragon heads looking at it. Stand on the stone platform on the ground and then activate Tulin’s gust ability.

A large stone owl

Source: Shacknews
Four stone dragon heads on the ground

Source: Shacknews

If done correctly, the platform will rise, revealing a chest containing three sapphires. Should the platform not rise, try using Tulin’s ability in different areas around the platform. Be sure to hold onto these sapphires as you can sell them to Ramella for a lot of rupees.

With The Owl Protected by Dragons quest completed, take some time to complete the other quests in Thyphlo Ruins. Read over the Shacknews Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more walkthroughs for the various quests and collectibles in the game.

