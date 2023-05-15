How to unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Help Billson regain access to the Skyview Tower in Thyphlo Ruins.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom brings us back to a familiar Hyrule, but with countless notable changes. The map is gradually revealed by unlocking Skyview Towers, which are scattered throughout the world. The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower requires some problem-solving to figure out, so let’s dive in.

How to unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is located at the map coordinates 1845, 099, 1242. When you approach the tower, Billson will tell you that the tower is currently out of commission, as there is something obstructing the top of it. To the east of the Skyview Tower, you’ll see a floating platform, grab it with Ultrahand and pull it to the ground so that you can climb aboard. On top you’ll find a couple of rockets. Attach them to either side of the platform and point them towards the sky.

Once you activate the rockets, the platform will shoot up into the sky, giving you a better view of the top of the Skyview Tower. You’ll notice that there is an identical platform blocking the top of the tower from opening. Move out of the way with Ultrahand and a cutscene will trigger. Be aware that there is also a Construct on a nearby platform, so you’ll need to kill it before you can finish the task.

Return to Billson and he will thank you for clearing the space above the tower. You’re now free to enter the Skyview Tower, launch Link into the sky, and scan the surrounding region. In addition to Great Hyrule Forest, scanning this tower will also reveal the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago. If you’re on a mission to hit all of the Skyview Towers in TotK, consider our guide for Sahasra Slope. Bookmark Shacknews’ Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more helpful tips on your journey.