Where to find Diamonds - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Diamonds are one of the most valuable materials in TotK. Here's where you can find them.

Diamonds are one of the rarest resources in Tears of the Kingdom, serving as a powerful Fuse item and valuable material for sale. They’re also one of the rarest items in the game, and you’ll likely only find a couple during your playthrough if you don’t know where to look. Luckily, we’ve located a handful of Diamonds in TotK and can direct you to them.

Where to find Diamonds

Diamonds are scattered all throughout Hyrule, and there are multiple ways to acquire them. The rare mineral provides a 25 attack boost when fused to an item, and also sells for 500 Rupees. Here are the Diamonds that we’ve found around the map.

Jinodok Shrine

Located in the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago, the Jinodok Shrine (coordinates -1257, -1487, 1008) includes a chest that contains a Diamond. To access the Shrine, you’ll need to grab the South Hyrule Sky Crystal from the nearby island and bring it to the Shrine base. The Shine is one of Raurru’s Blessings, so there is no puzzle once you make it inside — just a Diamond and a Light of Blessing.

Stone Talus

There is a specific Stone Talus located in the Depths, the cavernous lands beneath the surface of Hyrule, that will drop two Diamonds upon defeat. It’s located northwest of the Abandoned Kakariko Mine at the coordinates 1483, -0959, -0597. Like with other Stone Talus, a large mineral deposit on its back serves as a weak spot. This particular boss is covered in Gloom and will inflict you with it if it lands an attack. Bring some Gloom-resistant food!

Royal Hidden Passage

Underneath Hyrule Castle, you can reach the Observation Room (coordinates -0253, 0762, 0087). This area is actually available very early on, and you’ll run right past it during one of the first Main Quests. Use Ultrahand to lift the grate in the main room and take the ladder down. Open the chest and receive a Diamond.

Those are where you can find Diamonds in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We’ll be sure to update this article with more Diamonds as we find them. Bookmark our Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for all your Hyrule needs.