Final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops tomorrow
Nintendo will release the final pre-launch trailer for Tears of the Kingdom on a livestream.
According to director Eiji Aonuma, Tears of the Kingdom has officially gone gold and development is finished on the game.
Link can manipulate time, fuse weapons, and create vehicles with his new abilities.
A new special edition Nintendo Switch OLED model is coming in celebration of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Breath of the Wild's polarizing weapon degradation system is back for the sequel.
Here's how you can watch the extended gameplay look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma will show off gameplay footage from the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild.
Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser believes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will justify its cost when players see what it has to offer.
Everything you need to know about securing your copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom whether it's a standard copy or Collector's Edition.
Nintendo teased that Amiibo from the Zelda series will unlock weapons, resources, and even new paraglider cloth in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.