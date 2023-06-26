The Long Dragon Quest - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Where to find the Long Dragon and how to solve this final investigation in Thyphlo Ruins.

One of the last investigations you can do in Thyphlo Ruins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the side quest, The Long Dragon. This quest has Link searching for an extremely long stone dragon statue and using the Sage of Lightning’s ability.

The Long Dragon

The Long Dragon side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom unlocks after completing the Main Quest, Riju of Gerudo Town. After finishing the Lightning temple, return to Thyphlo Ruins to find a fourth monolith. Reading it will reveal that Link must locate a long dragon and use Riju’s ability.

The place to cast Riju's ability is on the eastern side, near the trees.

To finish the quest, find the long dragon made of stone to the southeast of Thyphlo Ruins. The head is located at 0451, 3019, 0186, but the part you need is the tail. From the head, follow the thin stone bricks on the ground (the dragon’s body), to the very end at the eastern side of the island at coordinates 0460, 3085, 0175.

Find the dragon's body in the ground and follow it to the tail and the square platform.

Stand on the tail and activate Riju’s lightning ability. Fire the arrow at the square platform on the ground at the tip of the tail. This will activate a brief cutscene showing the structure lifting out of the ground, revealing a chest that contains three topaz. Remember to save these up so you can sell them to Ramella in bulk for more rupees.

Completing this side quest will also progress the umbrella side quest for these four small ones, Investigate the Thyphlo Ruins. With all of this done, you can get on your way finishing other Side Adventures and shrines. Find more walkthroughs for everything in the game on our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.