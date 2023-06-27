Regional Phenomena Quest - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Everything you need to know about this Main Quest including what order to do Regional Phenomena in Tears of the Kingdom.

Regional Phenomena is another Main Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that will take Link to four separate regions. This quest contains its own Main Quests, so expect to spend a bit of time completing it. However, it will be worth the trouble as Link will receive a few new abilities along the way.

Regional Phenomena – Main Quest

Regional Phenomena starts after progressing through Crisis at Hyrule Castle. Purah will explain to Link that there are four other regions that need help: Hebra, Eldin, Gerudo, and Lanayru. Visiting each region and speaking with the representative will start another Main Quest specific to that region.

What order to do Regional Phenomena

This Main Quest can be done in any order, but because each location is so far away, chances are you may want to do Regional Phenomena in a specific order. Additionally, each one will reward Link with a new move, which could make subsequent regions easier. Here is the order I’d recommend:

Hebra – Rito Village Lanayru – Zora’s Domain Eldin – Goron City Gerudo – Gerudo Town

Complete the Hebra region first to acquire Tulin's ability. This makes it far easier to navigate the entire map.

Hebra leads to Rito Village, which is where you will discover Tulin of Rito Village. This main quest takes players to the Wind Temple and rewards Tulin’s ability, which sends out a blast of wind, propelling Link through the air when using his glider. This is excellent at gliding across massive distances, which is useful if you’re trying to unlock the Skyview Towers or each far-flung shrines.

Zora's Domain in Lanayru is a slight bump up in difficulty, with a fairly small temple but a boss that does big damage.

Lanayru is the home of Zora’s Domain, where you must complete The Sludge-Covered Statue before acquiring the next main quest, Sidon of the Zora. This quest has Link visiting the Water Temple, which is in the sky! You’ll want to do this one second as it’s slightly more challenging than the Wind Temple, and Tulin’s ability makes it easier to navigate the area. Finish this questline to unlock Sidon’s water shield ability, protecting Link from one source of damage regardless of the attack’s strength.

The Eldin region's temple is much larger than the Zora's Domain, but the difficulty is comparable.

Eldin is the region of the Gorons. This is where you’ll meet Yunobo as his associated quest, Yunobo of Goron City. This culminates in the Fire Temple, a location far below in the Depths – which is why it’s the third toughest one to complete. Reaching the Fire Temple can be difficult, so consider making a hover bike and flying over your troubles.

The Gerudo region is the toughest. The desert is unforgiving and the boss can obliterate Link with ease.

Gerudo is home of Gerudo Town, where you’ll uncover the quest Riju of Gerudo Town. This is by far the most difficult of the four thanks to the Lightning Temple and its boss, Queen Gibdo. This boss can one-hit Link, even when you have a lot of hearts, so coming back here once you’ve upgrade is a great idea. Consider taking some time to upgrade Heart Contains and Stamina Vessels and even take a moment to unlock the Master Sword.

When all the temples are completed, return Lookout Landing and speak with Purah. You can find her at the top of the research building, up near the telescope that’s pointed at Hyrule Castle. A cutscene will play at Purah will request you continue the previous quest, Crisis at Hyrule Castle.

Regional Phenomena is a major step in the main storyline and one that will take a considerable amount of time to complete. It’s definitely worth completing Regional Phenomena in the order listed above or at the very least getting Tulin’s ability first. Read over the Shacknews Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more quest walkthroughs, shrine guides, and collectible help.