Wind Temple & Colgera boss - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A guide for the Wind Temple and Colgera boss fight in Tears of the Kingdom.
Sam Chandler
1

The Wind Temple and its boss fight against Colgera might be one of the first dungeons players experience in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This dungeon focuses entirely on starting up generators using Tulin’s ability, all while exploring a massive ship in the sky.

Wind Temple

The Tulin of Rito Village Main Quest continues into the Wind Temple. The main puzzle in the Wind Temple is finding and activating five wind turbines. The air is cold in the Wind Temple which means warm clothing and cold resistance meals and elixirs are needed.

1F Turbine

An icicle is attached to a lever

The first turbine on 1F is to the north, locked behind a gate. Attach an icicle to the lever to be able to open it. Inside, use Tulin’s gust ability to start up the turbine.

1F Turbine

Link stands ready to jump into Tulin's gust

Another turbine can be found on 1F, but this one can only be reached by jumping off the side of the ship. Glide off the western side and into the opening by the cannon. Go south and glide over the frozen section with the hole in the floor. Defeat the Construct and use Ascend to reach the next floor.

A spinner turns, opening a gate

Find the broken tiles on the floor, attach it to the spinner, and get Tulin to gust it to open the gate. Reach the upper level, defeat the Construct, and activate the turbine.

B1 Turbine

Link uses an updraft to reach the highest point on the ship

Link dives down a shaft full of lasers

The B1 Turbine is found by using the updraft in the center of the Wind Temple to reach the highest point at the front of the ship. Use Ultrahand to open the hatch and dive down, past the lasers, to the lower level.

B1 Turbine

The map of the Wind Temple showing the B1 turbine

The last turbine on B1 is reached by jumping off the eastern side and gliding into the southern hatch that’s covered in icicles.

Link uses Recall on a wheel

Source: Shacknews

Use Recall on the wheel and jump on to have it move Link to the other side.

Link attaches an icicle to a spoke to tear a gear

Attach an icicle to the spokes to turn the gears. Go through the gate, activate the turbine

B2 Turbine

Link glides below the ship to access the B2 turbine

The B2 turbine is right at the bottom of the ship. Jump off the eastern side and glide down and under the ship. You may need to use Tulin’s gust ability part of the way down to push Link inwards to the door. Activate the turbine and make your way back up.

Use Ascend to get back to the deck and activate the portal to begin the fight again the Wind Temple dungeon boss!

Colgera – Wind Temple dungeon boss

Colgera's title screen

The fight against Colgera is all about breaking the icy protection on its belly while gliding, diving, and avoiding tornadoes. Begin by diving down to Colgera and then gliding. The trick is to dive and glide until you’re at an even level with Colgera. At this point, use the bow while falling to slow down time. This will let Link fire off a barrage of arrows into the boss’s frozen weakpoints.

Link fires an arrow at Colgera's weakpoint

Standard arrows don’t tend to travel very far, so you will need to glide as close to the boss as you can get. Quickly fire off the arrows until the ice shatters. Fire an arrow at the purple heart within to take off a chunk of health.

Colgera flies up from a portal to bite Link

Colgera will fly into a portal each time Link removes a chunk of health. It will then burst out of another portal and try to snap at Link. Keep gliding and looking around to avoid getting hit. Quickly dodge out of the way by getting Tulin to gust Link in a direction. As its trying to snap at Link, use this to nail its other weakpoints with arrows. This can help fracture the frozen parts faster.

Colgera summons tornadoes

When half of Colgera’s health is gone, it will summon several tornadoes. These will blow Link off course and damage his health. Try to avoid them by getting Tulin to gust Link around. Now it’s just a matter of destroying the three weakpoints again!

Link fires an arrow into Colgera's back as it uses its spike attack

Colgera has another trick up its sleeve that it may or may not use. It will fire spikes off its back in an attempt to hit Link. This will actually expose its weakpoints from above, giving you another chance at damaging it.

With Colgera defeated, the Wind Temple will be cleansed and the Tulin of Rito Village quest will be completed. There are a few other temples to complete, offering their own puzzles to solve and boss fights to wrangle, so check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for help completing those.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola