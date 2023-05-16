Tulin of Rito Village Quest - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom A complete walkthrough of the Tulin of Rito Village Main Quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Tulin of Rito Village Main Quest has players exploring a floating network of islands far above the land of Hyrule. This quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the four Regional Phenomena quests and arguably the best one to complete first.

Before you proceed, make sure you've got plenty of food that will help with cold weather. The Archaic Warm Greaves from the Great Sky Island will also help Link stay warm. Additionally, stock up on arrows!

Tulin of Rito Village – Main Quest

Regional Phenomena will direct players to investigate four different regions. One of the first regions you can investigate is Hebra where you will receive another Main Quest, Tulin of Rito Village. Purah will strongly suggest you visit this region first given that there have been sightings of Zelda in the area. Make your way to the northwest to reach the Hebra region. Consider getting a horse for this trek, as it’s quite a long way.



To reach Hebra, start at Lookout Landing and head west to cross into Hyrule Ridge. From there, following the main path as it curves below the bog to where the Tabantha Great Bridge crosses the chasm. Stop by the stables to get your Pony Points.



Cross the bridge and follow the path as it winds below Piper Ridge and up past Nero Hill. Carefully pass over Kolami Bridge and then you’ll find Lucky Clover Gazette. You can speak with a few people here to learn about using Hylian Pine Cones in fires. Link will need to use this to glide over to the snowing mountains.

If you go too high up the tower using Ascend, just glide down to where everyone is talking.

Once you’re safely across, you’ll have made it to Rito Village. Climb to the top of the tower to find Tulin speaking with Teba and Saki. After the conversation, Tulin of Rito Village will activate.

Aim for the faint glow of the bonfires.

Now, cross the gorge to the north to where the path is marked by two bonfires. Use the Hylian Pine Cone method to give the paraglider some extra lift. Speak with Harth in the small cabin to learn about Tulin, Gesane, and Laissa’s trip to the Hebra South Summit Cave.

Exit the cabin where Harth is and climb the ladder to the north. If you haven’t already, take a moment to activate the Skyview Tower to reveal the region map.

There will be a cave along the side of the path with a bonfire out front.

Work your way up the snowy path, keeping an eye out for a bonfire at the entrance to a cave. Inside the cave will be Laissa standing beside some supply crates. Move through the cave, using the campfire and Hylian pine cones to create an updraft to use with your glider. Link will eventually come across Gesane who directs him to find Tulin on Talonto Peak.

Look for a mountain with a lone cedar tree at the peak. This is where you'll find Tulin.

Continue through the cave and head outside. Look for the lone cedar tree at the top of the mountain, this is where you’ll find Tulin. It’s a bit of a climb and there are plenty of enemies between Link and his goal.

When you reach Tulin, he’ll ask for help getting his bow back. Tulin will be able to use his powerful gust move to help Link glide across the gap. Direct Tulin to perform the move when you’re ready. After landing on the other side, attack the flying creature to retrieve Tulin’s bow. Defeat the wave of enemies and watch the cutscene.

Rising Island Chain



The next step will be to reach the sky islands above the storm clouds. Use Tulin’s gust ability to jump-glide between the ruins dotted along the cliff and the Ascend ability to move vertically through the structures.



At the top of the mountain, use Ascend to reach the Rising Island Chain. From here, use Tulin’s gust and Ascend to hop across the ruins. There is a shrine up in the sky that you should unlock as a fast travel point in case you need to leave and come back. Remember you can use campfires and Hylian pine cones to create an updraft. This can be used to skip some of the jumps or to get yourself out of a bind.



The goal is to move from floating ruin to floating ruin, making your way to the top of the storm. This will take quite a while. At the start, using Tulin’s gust ability and Ascend to move between the ruins. There will be ships toward the end of the section that can be used as springboards. Jump on their sails to bounce Link up high.



As Link approaches the top, he will need to bounce from one ship to another, gliding between them as they circle around. After clearing through the top of the storm, dive down into the center to discover the Wind Temple. We’ve got a whole separate guide dedicated to the Wind Temple, so check it out if you need help.

Once the Wind Temple is completed and the cutscene ends, you’ll finish Tulin of Rito Village and be one step closer to finishing Regional Phenomena. You will also receive the ability to summon a spirit version of Tulin to use gust, one of the best tools to explore Hyrule and reach distant shrines. For more walkthroughs, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.