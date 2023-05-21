Where to find Cold Resistance armor - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Keep Link warm without eating meals by equipping a full set of Cold Resistance armor, perfect for snowy weather.

Link does not like being cold, in fact it downright hurts him. To help defend against the elements, it’s a good idea to equip Link with a full set of Cold Resistance armor. This sort of armor will ensure you don’t take damage from the cold and means you don’t need to eat food to simply explore a snowy location. Here’s where you can find cold weather clothing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Cold Resistance armor

There are a couple of places to get Cold Resistance armor in Tears of the Kingdom. The first place is directly outside of the Gutanbac Shrine on the Great Sky Island. This is one of the tutorial area shrines. Leave the shrine and use Ascend on the wooden overhang to reach the old tree stump (0759, -1343, 1587). Inside is a chest that contains Archaic Warm Greaves. While not enough to fully protect Link, it will save you money.

The shop in Rito Village sells a full set of Cold Resistance armor.

Source: Shacknews

The next location to find cold weather clothing is in Rito Village, in Hebra, the northwest region of Hyrule (-3632, 1785, 1086). There is a shop that sells three pieces of Cold Resistance armor:

Snowquill Headdress for 650 rupees

Snowquill Tunic for 500 rupees

Snowquill Trousers for 1,000 rupees

If you’ve already got the Archaic Warm Greaves, you need only 1,150 rupees to keep Link warm and comfortable when exploring anywhere that’s too cold. Check out our guide on how to earn rupees to help you increase Link’s funds.

Other than gear to help keep Link warm, there’s the Soldier armor which offers greater defenses and the Tunic of the Depths to help protect against Gloom. Grab these two items while you’re out and about exploring.

Once you’ve got Link equipped with a full set of Cold Resistance armor, you can continue on exploring hostile locations. Keep in mind you may still need to cook meals that give Link a Cold Resistance buff if you can’t get the armor for one reason or another. Take a look at our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more tips.