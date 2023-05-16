How to get the Tunic of the Depths - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom If you want to resist Gloom throughout Hyrule, and especially underground, then the Tunic of the Depths is a crucial early investment.

The more you dig into the underground Depths of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the more you’ll find that Gloom is an ever-present problem. Getting caught in Gloom puddles or hit by Gloom-infested enemies reduces your maximum health, making it harder to heal without special items. Fortunately, if you invest some time in the Depths, you can get a special armor that will help with that: The Tunic of the Depths. This armor gives you sustained protection against Gloom and it’s not all that hard to collect early. Here’s how you get your hands on this special armor piece.

How to get the Tunic of the Depths

For the first part of this endeavor, you’re going to want to go to the Depths and collect Poes. You can take any Chasm down to the Depths, but taking on Robbie’s early Camera Work In The Depths is likely the best way to get started. Poes are lost souls represented by blue flames scattered throughout the Depths. You can find them in gatherings of two or three, but they can also be found in larger groups of around 10. You’ll want to get at least 160 for what you need to do.

After you collect the Poes, take them back to the Poe Statue just inside the north entrance to Lookout Landing. This statue asks for you to offer Poes to it, and if you do, you can unlock its menu which includes Bomb Flowers, Muddle Flowers, and Muddle Buds. You can also get a Dark Tunic, but consider skipping that for now unless you have a surplus of Poes to go around. More importantly, when you make an offering of Poes, the statue will offer to tell you of its “brethren” that will also accept your Poes. The first time you ask it to reveal another Poe Statues location will cost 10 Poes (further Poe Statue locations will cost 100, so stock up). Once you know the location, go back to the Depths.

Find the Plains Bargainer Statue

The Plains Bargainer Statue is much larger than its little brethren back in Lookout Landing.

By offering the statue Poes to reveal its brethren, you’ll get a map marker in the Depths that guides you to another Poe Statue known as the Plains Bargainer Statue. You’ll have to trek through the darkness if you haven’t been hitting Lightroots up to this point, but if you have, the closest Lightroot to it is Stakijat Lightroot down in the Central Hyrule Depths, which you can fast travel to if you’ve activated it before. From there, cut North and just a bit to the East and you should find a rocky formation with a much bigger Poe Statue embedded in it.

This Poe Statue will speak with you, realize you’ve cavorted with the Poe Statue in Lookout Landing, and then offer you “a special armor” he and his brother designed. It’s the Tunic of the Depths! It also costs 150 Poes, so make sure you’re stocked up before you arrive.

The Tunic of the Depths has a starting armor value of 3, making it sturdy among early armors you get, but its best feature is Gloom Resistance. It's not the only way to resist Gloom in Tears of the Kingdom, but it's easily the most reliable way. It gives you a fake blue heart that will be drained by Gloom before your actual health ever takes damage. Perhaps more importantly, if you avoid Gloom for a little bit, the Gloom-resistant blue heart provided by the Tunic of the Depths will repair itself to be able to protect you from Gloom again. It’s great for avoiding damage as you travel any Gloom-infested areas and is practically a must-have for exploring the Depths.

Now that you know where to find the Tunic of the Depths, we hope your adventures progress all the better through Hyrule’s dark and mysterious underground map. Need more help with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Be sure to check out our ToTK Strategy Guide for all of your adventuring needs!