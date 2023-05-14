How to farm rupees - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link needs money to buy items, which means you need to start earning a lot of rupees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Making rupees fast in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to be a top priority for a lot of players. Rupees are needed to purchase better armor, supplies from shops, and even register a horse at stables. Suffice to say, there’s a lot you can do with a wallet full of rupees. When you first start Tears of the Kingdom, Link is going to be quite poor, unable to even purchase the most basic of resources. The good news is that there are plenty of ways to make the Hero of Time rich!

Sell items at the shops



Probably the best and most reliable way to make rupees in Tears of the Kingdom is to sell stuff. Cooking materials, ore and gems, even fancy dishes you’ve made will earn you rupees. You can start selling stuff pretty quickly once you make it to Lookout Landing.

Lookout Landing is where you’ll find Mubs, one of the first shop owners you’ll meet. Progress through the Main Quest, Crisis at Hyrule Castle, to the point where you speak with Captain Hoz and return to Lookout Landing. Purah will tell you to look around the area and speak with Mubs.

Mubs will buy anything you’ve got in your inventory. One of the best things to sell will be gems, as they can earn you a decent amount of rupees. However, it can be a good idea to wait until you’ve met Ramella, who is quite keen on buying the raw ore. Just consider whether or not you’d rather use the gems for fusing weapons.

Additionally, selling meals to merchants is a neat way to get rupees. The better the dish, the more rupees you’ll get. Something like meat skewers made from five gourmet meats are rather valuable.

Help Addison



You can first meet Addision north of Lookout Landing. Help him keep President Hudson’s sign upright and he’ll reward you with rupees. Any time you see him struggling with a sign, help him out and you’ll get more rupees. The sign only needs to stay upright for a few seconds before he fixes it. Make a simple support structure and tell him to let go. Though the sign my start to tilt, if it doesn’t fall over, you’re good!

Complete Camera Work in the Depths



After returning to Lookout Landing as part of the quest, Crisis at Hyrule Castle, speak with Josha and Robbie below the lab. Robbie will tell you about the camera on the Purah Pad and then you can do the quest, Camera Work in the Depths. With this done, you can start the quest, Where Are the Wells? There is an NPC called Fera who will reward you with a few rupees for telling her about the location of wells. It’s not much, but it’s honest work. You should be able to find Fera at any well near a stable.

Attack Blupees



Blupees are small critters that glow and are found outside the entrance to caves. These little animals run from Link when he gets too close, but if you can hit them they’ll drop a few rupees. The more you hit them, the more rupees you'll get. To make this easier, use your bow while in the air to slow down time. This should let you fire off multiple arrows, ensuring a decent supply of rupees makes their way into Link’s wallet.

Making rupees early on in Tears of the Kingdom is going to take a bit of work. Try and get through a few of the Main Quests so you can move around Hyrule a bit faster using any fast travel points. This will help you hunt mammals for gourmet meat, find new locations where you can gather gems, and hunt down any characters that reward you with rupees for helping them. Soon enough you’ll find Link can buy anything he wants as he’ll be rolling in rupees. Stop by the Shacknews Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more assistance with everything in the game.