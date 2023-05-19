Sidon of the Zora Quest - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom A complete guide for Sidon of the Zora Quest including The Broken Slate, Clues to the Sky, and the watery bridge in Tears of the Kingdom.

Sidon of the Zora is another Main Quest within the Regional Phenomena questline in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This quest takes Link to Zora’s Domain in Lanayru where he will also receive additional quests: The Broken Slate and Clues to the Sky. Use the links below to jump to the section you need!

Beginning this quest will let Link unlock a special Zora armor tunic, allowing him to swim up waterfalls.

Sidon of the Zora – Main Quest

Sidon of the Zora is the Lanayru region quest for Regional Phenomena. Before you access this, you must first complete the Sludge-Covered Statue quest. Once this is done, Lady Yona will direct Link to climb Ploymus Mountain. It’s at the top of this waterfall-laden mountain where he will find Sidon. Reach the top however you please: Climb, Ascend, walk, use Recall on a falling rock, etc.



Sidon will be at the top of the mountain in Mipha Court. Speak with Sidon to learn about what’s happening. He will ask Link to meet Jiahto at Toto Lake. You can find Toto Lake to the northwest, north of Zora’s Domain. Look for the yellow-green color (remember, the lake’s water is sludge so it won’t appear blue on the map).

Toto Lake can be easy to miss.

Look for the sludge dripping down from the sky, this is where you will find Jiahto. When you reach Toto Lake, you can either talk to the solider or head into the cave. Inside is Jiahto who will lament the broken writing on the wall. This will begin the next Main Quest, The Broken Slate.

The Broken Slate

The piece of the slate is to the right of the cave, covered in sludge.

Jiahto is unable to read the wall in its current state and so it must be fixed. Exit the cave and look to the north. There will be a chunk of slate buried beneath sludge. Use a Splash Fruit attached to an arrow to clean it and then slot it into the wall with Ultrahand. Jiahto will read the text and then the next quest will begin, Clues to the Sky.

Clues to the Sky

The Clues to the Sky quest begins once Jiahto has read the text on the slate. Though this is a Main Quest, it is a subset of the overall Sidon of the Zora Quest. As for the text, this is what it says:

Stand upon the land of the sky fish, and behold its lofty view. Among the floating rocks you see, a droplet waits for you. Through this droplet shoot an arrow with the mark of the king. Do this task, and you shall reveal a most wondrous thing. See the watery bridge’s resting spot with your own two eyes… that which connects the Zora to the people of the skies.

Speaking with Jiahto and Sidon reveals that Link should seek out King Dorephan, who is currently missing. To find him, head back down to Zora’s Domain and into the royal chamber. Three children will be playing in the throne room and talking about the king's hiding place. Link must overhear their conversation in order to find out where the king’s secret hideaway is located.



To do this, go one level below the throne room to the baths. Stand on the northern side and use Ascend to reach the throne behind the children. Press the button to eavesdrop on the kids and learn of the Pristine Sanctuary.



This Pristine Sanctuary is behind the waterfall in Mikau Lake, just east of Zora’s Domain. Simply pass through the waterfall to find the cave. Ascend to the top and speak with King Dorephan. The king will give Link five of his scales to use.

At this point, the Clues to the Sky and Sidon of the Zora quests will join. Speak with Jiahto at Toto Lake and Sidon at Mipha Court to get them up to speed. The next step will be to work out the watery bridge and land of the sky fish.



The goal is to reach an island in the sky called the Floating Scale Island. There are a couple of ways to reach this. You can either swim up the waterfall by completing the Restoring the Zora Armor quest, glide from a brick that you Recall, use a Zonai device to fly up, or some other way.



When on the island, go to the southwest side and move around until the broken blocks form a droplet. Nock an arrow and attach a King’s Scale. Fire the arrow through the droplet to form a pillar of light in the Rutala Dam. At this point Clues to the Sky will be completed and you can return your focus to Sidon of the Zora. Speaking of which, return to Sidon at Mipha Court.



After a brief chat with Sidon, Link and the prince will work together to defeat a Sludge Like. Use Sidon’s ability to protect Link from sludge attacks. Using a melee weapon while bubbled will send out a wave of water, clearing all the sludge in its path and removing the Like’s sludge armor. Dodge its spit and then shoot its tongue-ball to stun it. Rinse (literally) and repeat until it’s defeated. Now go and meet Sidon at the beam of light.

Ancient Zora Waterworks

Sidon will be standing on a bit of stone in the water, looking at the light. He’ll then create a whirlpool for Link to jump into. Dive in to reach the Ancient Zora Waterworks. The goal is to find pipes that are blocked with rocks. Destroying the rocks will cause water to flow, raising the water level and allowing Link to access new areas.

Upon reaching the main chamber (the one with the beam of light in the middle), search the surrounding area for more pipes. Unclogging one pipe will grant Link access to the next level. This repeats until he can reach the center structure.



The first pipe is on the left from where you enter. This will let you access the pipe to the right of the entrance, though you will need to build a ramp to reach it.



Once this is done, head to the far side of the room and work through the tunnels behind the wall. There will be a large pipe that needs to be unblocked. With this done, you can reach the center portal.



A chest can be reached on the side of the cavern, though it’s covered in thorns. Create a little shelter from wood to dry it out so you can ignite it. Head to the center of the room to move on to the next part.

Wellspring Island



When you get back to the dam, speak with Sidon. He may remark that you need the Zora armor. If you haven’t already, go and unlock the Zora armor to continue. Now, jump into the waterfall to head up to Wellspring Island. Most enemies will defeat Link in one hit if he has fewer than seven hearts up here, so take some time to visit Shrines and get more health containers if you need to.



Though large, this area is fairly simple to navigate. The idea is to use the floating bubbles to reach new areas and to jump into waterfalls to be propelled upwards. You can also use water (like from a Zonai hydrant) to clear the sludge, which will unlock waterfalls and reveal hidden chests.



There is a Flux Construct II you can fight to get some powerful material. It’s even got a chest attached to it that contains a Sage’s Will.



From here, there will be more waterfalls to swim up and a couple of bubble puzzles. Use Recall to rewind the direction of the bubble. Additionally, a ramp must be created using Ultrahand to send bubbles up toward the temple. At the top, build a plane using fans and the wings to reach the base of the temple. Fight the Construct with Sidon and then prepare to get started on the main event: the Water Temple. We've got a separate guide dedicated to the Water Temple, so take a look if you're need assistance activating the faucets.

All that's left to do is clear the Water Temple and then the Sidon of the Zora Main Quest will be completed. Now you can either do the other Regional Phenomena quests or continue on with another mission! For more walkthroughs, check out our Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide.