Restoring the Zora Armor Quest - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock the Zora Armor, allowing Link to swim up waterfalls, by finding an Ancient Arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Restoring the Zora Armor is a Main Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that lets Link, you guessed it, fix his old Zora armor. This quest is found in Zora’s Domain and tasks Link with tracking down a rare Ancient Arowana fish for Lady Yona.

After reaching Zora’s Domain as part of the Regional Phenomena quest, Link can unlock his Zora Armor. But first, he needs to complete the Sludge-Covered Statue quest and progress along the Sidon of the Zora questline. Restoring the Zora Armor quest is given by Lady Yona, so keep checking in with her until she offers it.

Use the Ihen-a Shrine to quickly get to the peak of Ploymus Mountain.

Source: Shacknews

Once the quest is received, Lady Yona will say she needs an Ancient Arowana scale to fix Link’s armor. She suggests Link speak with the blacksmith, Dento, who is found just below the royal pools. Speak with Dento to learn that Ancient Arowana have been spotted by the statue of Mipha at the top of Ploymus Mountain.



Head to the top of the mountain to where Sidon stands at Mipha Court. From there, go up the stairs to the peak to find the statue. Swimming in the water around the statue should be a couple of Ancient Arowana fish. Grab them and then return to Zora’s Domain.

Speak with Lady Yona to hand over the fish. After a cutscene, Link will receive the Zora Armor, a unique tunic that lets him swim up waterfalls. To do this, just touch the waterfall and Link will start swimming up it. He will jump once he reaches the top, letting you glide to the next level.

With the Restoring the Zora Armor quest completed, Link can now reach new heights by simply swimming. This will also make it easier to complete the Sidon of the Zora Main Quest. Check out the Shacknews Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more quest walkthroughs and other useful information.