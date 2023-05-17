The Sludge-Covered Statue Quest - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Here's how to clean the statue of sludge so you can continue along the Regional Phenomena quest.

The Sludge-Covered Statue is one of the Main Quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that you will discover during Regional Phenomena. This quests has Link helping the people of Zora’s Domain clean up one of their most important statues. There’s no need to go running around searching for buttons or clues as this quest is quick and easy.

The Sludge-Covered Statue

As part of Regional Phenomena, Purah will direct Link to head to the Lanayru region. It’s here that Link will discover Zora’s Domain, just east of the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. The waypoint will lead Link to a few Zora standing around a statue covered in sludge. Speaking with them will start the Main Quest, The Sludge-Covered Statue

Attach a Splash Fruit to an arrow and fire it at the statue to clean it.

Source: Shacknews

To clean the Sludge-Covered Statue, attach a Splash Fruit to an arrow. Fire the arrow at the statue to wash away the sludge. The Splash Fruit looks like a blue-green gourd. If you don’t have any, search the surrounding hills and mountains for some of the fruit. They can be found on small, yellow-leafed bushes, often growing in groups of three.

With the statue cleaned, speak with the three Zora’s again to learn about Sidon. You’ll receive the Main Quest, Sidon of the Zora. Link can now continue on his journey to investigate the four regions as part of the Regional Phenomena quest.

As for the Splash Fruit, remember to use this if you discover anyone else that needs help. For example, the Skyview Tower in the area is blocked up with sludge and there’s someone on the ground who needs assistance.

