How to make a hover bike - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zonai devices, specifically vehicles, are extremely useful in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and none are quite as versatile as the hover bike. This vehicle needs only three parts and can get Link across hostile terrain with ease. The main difficulty with this is building the thing, as it can be quite finicky and requires some precision to build a great hover bike.

How to make a hover bike

Before you begin making a hover bike, it’s worth unlocking Autobuild. If you get the vehicle made perfectly, you can save it as a Favorite so you can make it quickly any time you need it. As for making the hover bike, it can be a bit fiddly, so take some time to perfect it. The following video by No Hypothesis does a tremendous job at showing how it’s done.

To begin with, go to the Hudson Construction Site in Akkala Highlands in Akkala. This open area is to the southeast of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. The reason you want to go here is that it has a perfectly flat area right beside the Tarrey Town Race. Next, turn off motion controls and avoid using the thumbsticks unless absolutely necessary. Any extraneous input can cause the parts to be misaligned. Finally, save before taking out any Zonai devices so you can load your save if you fail the build.

Take out one fan and use Ultrahand to lay the fan flat so that the blades would blow into the ground and then rotate it one turn clockwise (left on D-pad). Push it away from Link using the D-pad (about halfway). Take out second fan and use Ultrahand to lay the fan flat like the first one – there’s no need to rotate this one clockwise. Attach it to the top of the first fan so that the centers are aligned. You’ll need to lightly press the thumbstick to raise it up just enough. Take out a steering stick and lightly raise it up until it’s at the height of the fans and then attach it to the top its center is aligned.

The three Zonai devices must be stacked perfeclty with no weird angles or turns.

Approach the vehicle and press jump to get the Control option to appear. Press the Control button and then press the Dash button. This will make Link grab the controls and then let go while ensuring he remains standing on the steering stick platform. It also aligns him straight-on. Use Ultrahand to grab the top fan and gently wiggle to unstuck the devices. Because Link is standing on it the devices won't spill. Press the Control button and then press the Dash button to realign Link. Backflip off the top by presing ZL + left thumbstick down + Jump.

Pull the steering stick as close to Link as it will go and then attach it.

Use Ultrahand to grab the steering stick and pull toward you as far as it will go, then rotate it vertically once using D-pad down. Pull it toward Link again and then attach. If done correctly, the fan with the steering stick attached to it should not fall off the bottom fan.

The steering stick and fan attachment should not fall off the bottom fan. All items should remain perfectly stacked.

Use Ultrahand to grab the steering stick and rotate it vertically one notch using up on the D-pad. Push it away and over the fan using the D-pad. Rotate it vertically one notch using down on the D-pad. Now, push or pull it until the attachment goo is at its maximum stretch and then attach it

Find the maximum distance you can attach it and then attach it!

With all of those steps done, you should have a hover bike sitting in front of you. If it falls over too far you can just try again by loading your save. Ideally the bike would sit perfectly still but if it tilts a little bit it can still be worth keeping. Activate the device and see whether it flies straight without touching the thumbsticks. A hover bike that curves too far one way or the other will be difficult to drive.

The hover bike has a slight zigzag shape to the fans and steering stick when viewed from the side.

In the event you’re happy with its performance, make sure you open Autobuild and Favorite the device. This will ensure you can quickly make one wherever you are for the low, low price of nine Zonaite and the necessary Zonai devices.

Making a hover bike in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a bit fiddly but well worth the effort if you can make one perfectly. Remember to limit your thumbstick presses and try to keep everything straight. Now all you need to do is upgrade your battery so you can fly it forever. Take a look at our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for more walkthroughs.